Corinthians has commitments at the Brazilian Nationals, Paulisto Women’s and decisions in futsal and U-20

After the defeat to Sport last Saturday, the Corinthians squad had a break on Sunday and returns to CT Joaquim Grava this Monday to start work to face Fluminense on Wednesday. This will be the men’s team’s only commitment this week.

After facing the Rio team, on Wednesday, at 9 pm, at the Neo Química Arena, Corinthians will only return to the field next week. Next Monday, Timão has a derby against São Paulo, at Morumbi, at 20h.

Also on Wednesday, the female squad enters the field for the last round of the first phase of the Campeonato Paulista. The women of Timão are already classified and face Red Bull Bragantino, at Fazendinha, at 3 pm, to close the initial phase in the lead.

Before that, on Monday, Futsal do Timão has an important commitment. The team led by coach André Bié will face Jaraguá at Parque São Jorge, in the National Futsal League. Corinthians needs a win or draw to qualify for

to the octaves of the competition.

On Tuesday, it’s Timãozinho’s turn to take the field for the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. Corinthians visits Botafogo, at 3:15 pm, at CEFAT, in Niterói. This is the last round of the first phase and Corinthians depends on a sequence of results to qualify for the quarter finals.

The Corinthians base will return to the field on Saturday. Both the Under-15 and Under-17 teams face the Independente de Limeira, at 09:00 and 11:00, respectively. The matches are valid for the penultimate rounds of the Paulistas of the categories.

Check out Corinthians’ schedule this week

