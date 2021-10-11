Corinthians notified for breach of sanitary rules against Covid-19 and may suffer punishment

Corinthians received a notification from the São Paulo Health Department after Fiel returned to the stadium. Through the Sanitary Surveillance, the club was informed of breach of sanitary norms against Covid-19.

The warning was generated by the non-compliance of part of the fans in some sectors of Neo Química Arena in the duel against Bahia, last Tuesday. The need for detachment was not fully respected and, thus, the agency understood the condition of agglomeration. It is worth remembering that, at the time, 10,470 fans were able to attend the stadium.

In note, Corinthians was advised that, if non-compliance with sanitary standards were to happen again, the club could be financially punished. Furthermore, punishments that harm the club’s campaign in Brasileirão can also happen.

The club also reinforced the importance of complying with sanitary protocols and asked for collaboration for fans who attend the next game of Timon, on Wednesday. Corinthians faces Fluminense, at 9 pm.

Check the Corinthians score in full

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista hereby confirms that it has received notification issued by the São Paulo State Department of Health, through its Health Surveillance Center of the Disease Control Coordination, due to non-compliance, by fans, with standards against Covid-19 established by the São Paulo Plan for the Conscious Resumption of Economic Activities.

The warning was motivated by the fact that the occupation of some sectors of the fans did not respect the need for distance between people, which led to the understanding of the condition of crowding by the body.

The club was warned by the authorities that the recurrence could lead to punishments that, if they occur, could affect not only the financial forecasts but also the campaign itself in Brasileirão.

Therefore, we ask our fans for attention and intense collaboration in the match against Fluminense, next Wednesday (13/10), at 9 pm, valid for the Brazilian Championship.

In addition to proof of vaccination, by means of a card or PoupaTempo and ConectSUS applications, and presentation of a negative PCR test (performed up to 48 hours before entering the Arena) or antigen (performed up to 24 hours before entering the Arena), the following measures are ESSENTIAL to help the club avoid punishment:

– Respect for the need for distance between people;

– Constant use of a face shield;

– Sanitization of hands.

We count on everyone’s collaboration.

Yours sincerely,

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista

See more in: Brazilian Championship, Coronavrus Pandemic and Corinthians Fans.