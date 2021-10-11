Corinthians scores just one more point over the first round sequence

Corinthians closed yesterday the series of six first games of the round, practically a third, and did not manage to evolve remarkably in relation to the initial part of the competition. With the defeat by 1-0 to Sport, in Recife, Timão registered just one point more than the one obtained against the same opponents at the beginning of the tournament.

There were two wins, two draws and two defeats in the opening of the competition, with falls against Atlético-GO and Red Bull Bragantino, both within the Neo Química Arena. In the first one, Mateus Vital still lost a penalty that could at least give a draw for Alvinegros.

In this second round, Sylvinho’s team won two matches, against Bahia and Palmeiras, drew against Atlético-GO, América-MG and Red Bull Bragantino, and ended up defeated by Sport.

The nine points are only one more than the eight obtained in the initial phase, evolution below the count for a team that looks to establish itself once in the top four, with no chances of falling to a preliminary phase of the Libertadores.

The main changes took place in relation to the number of goals scored and conceded. While he scored five goals against the same opponents in the first round, Timão almost doubled the count with nine goals currently. There were, however, seven goals conceded against five on that occasion.

Current sequence:

2 wins

3 draws

1 defeat

Sport 1 x 0 Corinthians – 10/09/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 3 x 1 Bahia – 10/05/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Red Bull Bragantino 2 x 2 Corinthians – 10/02/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 2 x 1 Palmeiras – 09/25/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 1 x 1 América-MG – 09/19/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Atlético-GO 1 x 1 Corinthians – 12/09/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Sequence in the 1st shift:

2 wins

2 draws

2 losses

Corinthians 2 x 1 Sport – 06/24/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Bahia 0 x 0 Corinthians – 06/20/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 1 x 2 Red Bull Bragantino – 06/16/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Palmeiras 1 x 1 Corinthians – 06/12/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

América-MG 0 x 1 Corinthians – 06/06/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 0 x 1 Atlético-GO – 05/30/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

