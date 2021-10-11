Corinthians was the team that made the most profit with the return of the public to the stadiums at the Brazilian Nationals

Corinthians once again received its fans at the Neo Química Arena last Tuesday. In front of Bahia, 10,470 people occupied the alvinegro stadium. The CBF released the game’s bordero, showing that Timão was the club that had the greatest profit.

The gross income generated was R$520,529.90. However, the total amount is not pocketed by Corinthians. Considering the operating expenses of R$312,470.34 and non-operating expenses, which were not specified, of R$39,847.37, there was R$168,212.19 of profit left over.

Despite this, the amount is far below pre-pandemic standards. It is worth remembering that Timão had an average net income above R$1 million. It is also important to know that, according to the Government of the State of São Paulo, only 30% of the stadium’s capacity was available to fans.

With more than 10 thousand people present, Corinthians became the team with the largest audience in the Brazilian Championship so far. Still, not all 15 thousand possible tickets were sold. As of Friday, the permitted capacity is increased to 50%, and is expected to reach 100% on November 1st.

The next games for Corinthians as home team are on Wednesday, against Fluminense, still with 30%, then on the 30th, against Chapecoense, already with 50%. Thus, on November 6, when they face Fortaleza, Timão should have 100% of Neo Química Arena’s capacity.

It is expected that with unlimited ticket sales, profits will be much higher. In addition to raising more, the impact of operating costs will also be smaller.

