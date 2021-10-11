Courtois criticizes Uefa and FIFA after defeat: “We are not robots! It’s just more games and less rest” | international football

– We are not robots! It’s just more games and less rest for us, and nobody cares about us. So, in the end, the best players will get hurt and get hurt. It is something that should be much better and much more careful – claimed the athlete, who also stated that the interest of UEFA in the third place decision of the League of Nations is in the money.

“This game (third place decision) is just a money game and we have to be honest about it. We only play it because for UEFA it’s extra money.”

The goalkeeper was also opposed to FIFA’s idea of ​​changing the international calendar, organizing the World Cup and Euro Cup every two years. For Courtois, there will be no time for the players to rest, as they will get more and more injured. He also believes that athletes should be more vocal about their opinions.

– It’s a bad thing that players don’t talk. And now you hear about a Euro Cup and a World Cup every year. When are we going to rest? Never. Next year we will have a World Cup in November, we have to play until the end of June again. We’re going to get hurt! Nobody cares about the players anymore – he said, completing with a criticism of the vacation time.

“Three weeks of vacation is not enough for players to continue 12 months at the highest level. If we never say anything, it will always be the same,” said Courtois.

Courtois, who plays for Real Madrid, one of the clubs behind the failed Superliga idea, recalled the concept and criticized the organization of European football. The goalkeeper mentioned the Conference League, a new European club tournament.