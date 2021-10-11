Courtois harshly criticizes Uefa and FIFA: ‘They only think about money’

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois took advantage of the microphone after the match against Italy, in the League of Nations, to harshly criticize Uefa and FIFA. For the player, entities “only think about money”.

“This game for third and fourth place is just a game for the money and we have to be honest about it. We only play it because it’s extra money for UEFA. See how much both teams’ lineups have changed. in the final, other players would have played. That just shows that we played a lot of games,” he told Sky Sports.

The player also showed an annoyance with the calendar of European competitions.

“Uefa created another competition, the Conference League. It’s more of the same. It may bother them that other teams want a Superleague, but they don’t care about the players,” he added.

In addition, Courtois also highlighted the danger of an athlete getting injured due to the number of games and the lack of rest they are subjected to.

“Now you hear that the European Championships and the World Cup will be played every year. When are we going to rest? Never. We are not robots! There are more and more games and less rest for us and nobody cares about us. the best players will get hurt more and more. If we never say anything, it will always be the same,” he concluded.