Covid-19: fear of contagion and loss of contact can generate anxiety

After long periods of isolation because of covid-19, the return to face-to-face activities is already a reality for many workers who stayed at home during the most critical time of the pandemic. With the resumption, however, some people have manifested what is known as social anxiety. The fear of contamination and the loss of the ability to live together are aspects that can explain, at this moment, this issue of mental health. The World Mental Health Day, which takes place this Sunday (10), marks the importance of keeping an attentive eye on the subject without stigma.

“The apprehension, the discomfort, that feeling of avoidance, is very common for those who are returning. [É preocupante] when this anxiety becomes very intense, to the point of generating very unpleasant, very intense physical reactions, which do not go away from the first contact”, explains Flávia Dalpicolo, professor at the Department of Neurosciences and Behavioral Sciences at the Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Black from the University of São Paulo (USP).

Flávia, who is also a psychologist, explains that the symptoms are similar to those of anxiety for several reasons, such as apprehension, change in breathing pattern and elevated heart rate. “Only that [está] directed to situations that involve social contexts, or situations involving exposure assessment contexts, or situations that involve a greater volume of people, or even any situation, even if it is a more intimate contact, but there is the possibility of an evaluation [externa].”

The teacher adds that social anxiety is usually more frequent in people who have already experienced situations in their life history in which they were exposed or ridiculed, such as cases of bullying, or who have deficient social skills, such as shyness or introversion.

“Now, due to the pandemic, with the return of face-to-face activities, social contexts have become very marked as dangerous, aversive. It has been quite frequent that people who have never experienced feelings of anxiety in face of social gatherings or a greater volume of people feel threatened. They feel that there can be a potentially risky situation, and then, from that, anxiety reactions are triggered”, he says.

Resume of classes

Professor Sílvia Almeida, 56, managed to carry out most of the remote activities with her students in the pandemic. In a few moments, he had to be in person at school, since the beginning of the restrictions due to the new coronavirus. During this period, she reconciled physical education classes on the computer screen with care for her mother and uncle, who are now elderly.

With the return of classes, however, without fully understanding what was happening, Sílvia faced a rapid process of illness: dizziness, tachycardia, weakness, muscle pain and acute fibromyalgia crises. The daughter realized the need for psychiatric help and, after 20 days of antidepressant medication and psychotherapy, the teacher began to improve.

“In some cases where the symptoms are very intense, we need psychiatric evaluation added to psychotherapy precisely to reduce the presence of these symptoms”, explains Flávia Dalpicolo. The psychologist adds that, in non-pathological cases, the orientation is gradual exposure. “We don’t need to face everything at once, it can be gradually, but the exposure, the confrontation of these contexts, is what allows us to develop repertoire, ability, to deal with this new normal.”