Covid-19: Three people arrested in Egypt after thousands of vaccines were dumped into canal

CAIRO — Egypt’s Public Ministry said Sunday that it had ordered the arrest of three people after thousands of Covid-19 vaccines were found in a sewer channel in the village of Bani Mazar, in the city of Minya, some 220 km away of the capital Cairo.

According to Reuters, the vaccines disappeared after being delivered by a pharmacist to the driver of a Ministry of Health vehicle tasked with forwarding them to authorities in Minya. The pharmacist and a warehouse employee were accused of gross negligence. The driver was also arrested. The three provide conflicting accounts of what happened.

A video published by Egypt Today magazine shows a large amount of the material spread over the land, which seems abandoned.

The doses were found by residents on Thursday. By the authorities’ accounts, at least 18,400 vials of vaccines had disappeared, a loss estimated at 5 million Egyptian pounds, more than R$ 1.7 million at the current price.

The Public Ministry did not inform the exact number of doses that were on the channel. The inventory on the case also revealed that another five thousand bottles were wasted after being stored at an inadequate temperature in a warehouse.