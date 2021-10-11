Covid-19 vaccination remains available at 53 points on Monday

Giulian Serafim / PMPA To receive the immunizing agent, you must present an identity document with CPF

The application of the first dose against Covid-19 continues on Monday, 11, for people aged 12 or over, at Shopping João Pessoa, from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, at Largo Glênio Peres, from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm, and in 16 pharmacies partners, from 9am to 5pm. It will also be available at 35 health units, seven of them from 8:00 am to 9:00 pm (Belém Novo, Director Pestana, Morro Santana, Primeiro de Maio, Ramos, São Carlos and Tristeza) and the others, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. To receive the vaccine, it is necessary to present an identity document with CPF.

Second dose – The second dose of Pfizer will be applied in 35 health units, in addition to Shopping João Pessoa, Largo Glênio Peres and 16 partner pharmacies. The application interval for Pfizer/BioNTech doses is eight weeks. People vaccinated until August 16 can get the second dose of the immunizing agent.

Regarding the second dose of AstraZeneca/Oxford/Fiocruz and Coronavac/Butantan, the interval of ten weeks and 28 days, respectively, will be maintained. Thus, whoever received the first dose until August 2nd (AstraZeneca) and September 13th (Coronavac) can now complete the vaccination schedule. For the second dose, it is necessary to bring an ID with CPF and a card with registration of the first application.

Booster dose – People aged 60 years or more who are vaccinated with the second dose until April 10th and immunosuppressed with a complete vaccination schedule until September 13th may receive the booster dose.

Health professionals who received the second dose by April 4th may also receive the booster dose. For professionals to receive the third dose, it is necessary to present identification document, vaccination card with the registration of the two doses and proof of registration with the Class Council.

For immunosuppressed individuals, proof of health status is also required, through a medical certificate, hospital discharge note or medication prescription.

The following criteria are considered for the application of the booster dose in immunosuppressed patients:

– Severe primary immunodeficiency

– Chemotherapy for cancer

– Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) transplants using immunosuppressive drugs.

– People living with HIV/AIDS

– Use of corticosteroids in doses greater than 20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for more than 14 days

– Use of immune response modifying drugs

– Patients on hemodialysis

– Patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases (rheumatic, auto-inflammatory, inflammatory bowel diseases)

Vaccination Service

What: First dose against Covid-19

Audience: people aged 12 and over

Where: 35 health units, Shopping João Pessoa, Largo Glênio Peres and 16 partner pharmacies

Addresses and hours: check the link

What: second dose of Coronavac/Butantan

Audience: people who received the first dose 28 days ago

Where: 14 health units, Largo Glênio Peres and Shopping João Pessoa

Addresses and hours: check the link

Where: App 156+POA (schedules for the Banana Unit)

What: second dose of AstraZeneca/Oxford

Audience: people who received the first dose ten weeks or more ago

Where: 34 health units, Shopping João Pessoa and Largo Glênio Peres

Addresses and hours: check the link

What: second dose from Pfizer/BioNTech

Audience: people who received the first dose eight weeks ago or more

Where: 35 health units, Shopping João Pessoa and Largo Glênio Peres and 16 partner pharmacies

Addresses and hours: check the link

What: third dose (booster dose)

Audience: elderly aged 60 years or older and immunosuppressed who received the second dose six months and 28 days ago, respectively, as well as health professionals who received the second dose until April 4th

Where: 35 health units, Shopping João Pessoa, Largo Glênio Peres and 16 partner pharmacies

Addresses and hours: check the link