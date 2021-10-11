Covid’s CPI report must attribute at least 11 crimes to Bolsonaro, says Renan Calheiros | Covid’s CPI

Covid’s final CPI report in the Senate, to be presented and voted on later this month, should list at least 11 crimes assigned to president Jair Bolsonaro, said to GloboNews this Sunday (10) the commission’s rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL).

The list, according to Renan, includes liability crimes, crimes against public health and even crimes against humanity, in addition to conduct provided for in the Penal Code.

“We will certainly have more than 40 defendants [indiciados]. With regard to the President of the Republic alone, we have already selected 11 criminal types. They range from crimes of responsibility, through common crimes, crimes against public health and crimes against humanity, too,” he listed.

The final report of a CPI does not propose direct accusations to justice, but indictments. The procedure is similar to that of a police inquiry – the conclusions of the investigation are sent to the Public Ministry, which analyzes and decides whether to file a formal complaint with the Judiciary.

In the case of Jair Bolsonaro, this indictment must be presented to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) – which, according to the Constitution, has the prerogative of filing criminal actions against the president.

According to Calheiros, other instances of the Public Ministry will also receive the final report.

“Everyone who needs to be indicted, we will indict. We, however, will send the accusations, these indictments to different instances of the Federal Public Ministry. We will only send to the Attorney General of the Republic those who have the appropriate special jurisdiction” , he explained.

“We are even thinking of bringing this Prevent Senior case forward to the Public Ministry of the State of São Paulo, with all the elements that we have collected. “he stated.

CPI X-ray: ten days before the report is delivered, remember what happened in the last five months

Earlier this month, Renan Calheiros had already announced that Jair Bolsonaro would be among those indicted. “It will definitely be [indiciado]. We’re not going to blow the investigation and meow in the report. He will certainly be, yes, for what he practiced”, he said at that moment.

Since September, the CPI summit has been meeting with experts to “frame” the conduct of those investigated in crimes provided for in Brazilian law.

A group of jurists coordinated by former Justice Minister Miguel Reale Júnior pointed out to the commission possible crimes of responsibility – which, according to the Constitution, could lead to the impeachment of a president. See details in the video below:

The number estimated by Calheiros of indictees in the final version of the report rose, in a week, from “about 30” to “more than 40”. In an interview with GloboNews, the reporter stated that, out of respect for Covid’s victims, he cannot “select those indicted”.

“There’s been anything, any evidence, any evidence that makes the indictment possible, we’re going to do that, in whatever direction it goes,” he said.

Among the people who should be indicted in the report, in addition to President Jair Bolsonaro, Calheiros cited:

the government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), “for his participation in the negotiation of the acquisition of vaccines”;

Deputy Osmar Terra (MDB-RS) “who was a kind of spokesperson for denial, said that we weren’t going to have a thousand deaths with the pandemic, that it would soon end”;

doctors Nise Yamaguchi, Paolo Zanotto and others identified by Calheiros, in the interview, as “illustrious members of the parallel cabinet”;

the “illustrious members of the cabinet of hate”, in the words of the senator.

In the session last Thursday (7), senator and vice president of the CPI Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) presented a calendar of measures to be taken after voting on the final report.

The first act foreseen after the approval of the report will be the delivery to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras.