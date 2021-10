Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), rapporteur of the CPI of Covid-19 in the Senate, stated that the final report will attribute 11 crimes to Bolsonaro| Photo: Edilson Rodrigues/Agência Senad

Members of Covid-19’s CPI have already been discussing with members of the OAB the possibility that the entity may present directly to the STF a lawsuit against President Jair Bolsonaro, based on the complaints that must be presented in the Commission’s final report.

The information was released by journalist Malu Gaspar’s blog, on the Globe. According to the publication, this would be a strategy of the CPI top, if the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, refuses to take the accusations against Bolsonaro to the Supreme Court. Since taking office, Aras has resisted the possibility of pursuing actions against the President of the Republic.

By law, Aras has 30 days to submit the final CPI report. If the PGR files the document or does not present the complaints to the STF, private law entities can file suits directly with the Supreme Court. In this case, the OAB could take up the case on behalf of, for example, Covid’s victims’ associations.

This Sunday (10), in an interview with Globo News, the rapporteur of the CPI of Covid-19, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), stated that the Commission’s final report must attribute at least 11 crimes to President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) .