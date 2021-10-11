Criticized, Facebook says it may allow access to regulators – 10/10/2021 – Tec

Facebook’s vice president for global affairs, Nick Clegg, said on Sunday (10) that the company must adopt new management tools for its applications to keep teenagers away from harmful content. The statement comes as US lawmakers analyze how the social network and its subsidiaries, such as Instagram, affect the mental health of young people.

Clegg also said the company is open to the idea of ​​allowing regulators access to the algorithms used to amplify the reach of posts on its networks.

The algorithms “have to be billed, if necessary, for regulation, so that people can compare what our systems say they should do with what actually happens,” Clegg told CNN’s State of the Union program.

The interview took place days after former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen testified about how the company encourages users to continue surfing its social networks indefinitely, especially harming the well-being of teenagers.

“We’re going to introduce something that I think will make a considerable difference, which would be our systems realizing that a teenager is seeing the same content over and over again, and it’s content that might not be conducive to their well-being, and we’re going to encourage them to look at other content,” Clegg told CNN.

The executive, however, said he could not say whether the algorithms amplified the messages of people who invaded the US Capitol on Jan. 6, another question facing the social network.