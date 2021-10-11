Crivelari says he feels Brazilian champion for Corinthians and does not rule out return

Giovanna Crivelari left Corinthians in early July, after playing in 86 matches with the Alvinegra shirt. She is currently in Levante, Spain. Even in European football, the forward followed the final of the Women’s Brazilian Championship and revealed her fans to the former club.

“I was very happy, even though I was away, I was here watching the games. Even with the most difficult times, I tried to follow some matches. But I was rooting for Corinthians, I was part of that title. I think I can put it on my resume. There were few games, five assists and four goals. I think if I had stayed until the end, I would have done much more. But I was very happy, I had to leave, I made history, I made history at the club, all the titles I won. , it was time to fight for new dreams and go in search of new goals,” he declared in an interview with TNT Sports.

In addition, Crivelari did not rule out a new spell at Corinthians, his first option when he thinks of returning to Brazil.

“We talked to the committee after I left and the doors are always open for me at Corinthians, for everything I’ve done for the club, for all the work that has been done. Of course, I think that if I go back to Brazil, It’s my home and my first choice there. I think it would definitely be to go back to Corinthians. I get a lot of messages from fans and that’s cool, the support they still have for me, it’s very gratifying“, continued.

Giovanna also praised the structure and professionals of the Parque São Jorge team. On the other hand, he noticed a difference in the physical and technical standards of the current team.

“I was at the best club in Brazil, which is Corinthians. With the best structures, the best professionals. I felt a lot of difference coming to Levante, physically and technically. Structure I don’t think so, because Corinthians is one of the best they have and it didn’t have much difference. But in relation to the field, technique, physics, it’s very different. It’s much stronger here. I suffered at the beginning, it was difficult to adapt, now that I’m feeling better, playing slowly, scoring goals . But there is a lot of difference, yes,” he concluded.

