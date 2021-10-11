Cruzeiro fans revolt with black shield in art of Botafogo; Mineiro club manual allows exceptions

An “error” of the Botafogo caused a revolt of the fans of the cruise on the social networks. Fox’s opponent next Tuesday, in a game scheduled for 9:30 pm, at Independence, the lone star team published an art of the match with the sky shield in black.

According to the Cruzeiro brand manual, the monochromatic application of the shield is only allowed in “extremely necessary cases“. Even so, the club’s marketing department would need to be consulted about unusual usage.

On Twitter, Botafogo’s publication received more than 200 responses, almost all from angry Cruzeiros. “Using the Cruzeiro brand inappropriately. Lack of concept!“, wrote the digital influencer Valdir ‘Cruzoeiro’.

“Cruise shield in black and white? You’re in a mess, right?“, replied a Cruzeiro. “This is a big disrespect to clubs. Can you imagine starting to drop Botafogo’s shield in blue or red?”, asked another fan.

Botafoguenses tried to explain to miners that this is a design standard adopted by the club in all matches since last year. “This has been the club’s visual identity for years. Every now and then the opposing fans get angry. Remember that black and white is Botafogo. It’s not disrespectful or anything. All pre-game arts are like this.“, wrote an alvinegro fan on Twitter.

This has always been Botafogo's art man, stop being crazy