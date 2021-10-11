Cruzeiro may have up to eight absences for a game against Botafogo, at Independência – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Luxembourg will have to move in defense – and maybe in attack – to choose a team against Botafogo

Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo will have problems to play Cruzeiro against Botafogo, next Tuesday (12), at 21:30, at Independência, for the 30th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. With some embezzlements already confirmed, the celestial team could reach eight casualties in total.

In the match in which they will try to amend the third straight victory in the Second Division, Fox will not have defender Ramon and defensive midfielder Ariel Cabral, suspended for the third yellow card. In addition to them, the team continues without the striker Marcelo Moreno, who is at the service of the Bolivian national team in the World Cup qualifiers. For the defense, Léo Santos and Rhodolfo are the options. In attack, Thiago will be kept.

Other embezzlements are in the medical department, such as defensive midfielder Flávio, with an injury to his right thigh, and midfielder Marcinho, with pain in his right foot. In the re-presentation of the cast, this Sunday, the shipowner did internal work and should stay out.

Substituted at the end of the first half of the match against Coritiba feeling pain in his right ankle, forward Bruno José will be reevaluated and it is doubtful. Wellington Nem, who could be the option, continues to recover from injury.

Finally, right-back Norberto, who is a reserve, is recovering from an injury in his right thigh and remains in doubt for the duel against Botafogo.