Cruzeiro returns to dominate the selection of the round in Serie B; see the 6 chosen

Vanderlei Luxemburgo and Vitor Leque are in the selection for the 29th round of Series B (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) For the second consecutive time, six Cruzeiro players were chosen for the selection of the round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The massive presence of the celestial athletes was due to the 3-0 rout over leader Coritiba, last Friday, at Couto Pereira, for the 29th round.

The team includes goalkeeper Fbio, defender Eduardo Brock, defensive midfielder Adriano, midfielder Giovanni, as well as striker Vitor Leque, author of two assists in the match against Paraná. Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo was also chosen.

The selection of the round was formed with Fbio (Cruzeiro); Kevin (Ponte Preta), Eduardo Brock (Cruzeiro), Camutanga (Nutico) and Carlinhos (Botafogo); Adriano (Cruise), Yuri (CSA), Marco Antnio (Botafogo) and Giovanni (Cruise); Vitor Fan (Cruise) and Dellatorre (CSA).

The choice is made by popular vote. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) defines four competitors with the best marks given by the Sofascore application, which specializes in match statistics, and opens the poll on Twitter.

With the victory over Coritiba, Cruzeiro reached 38 points and managed to open eight points ahead of Londrina, the first club in the relegation zone of Serie B.