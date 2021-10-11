Cuca answers Renato, accounts for the title and more: Atlético news

Credit: Disclosure/Atlético and Flamengo

Isolated leader of the Brasileirão Serie A, Atlético-MG already knows when it will enter the field to act in the 28th, 29th and 30th rounds of the national tournament. This Friday (8), the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) made the calendar of three more rounds official.

On the next 13th (Wednesday) Atlético x Santos will face off at 19:00 (GMT), at Mineirão stadium, in Belo Horizonte, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. For this commitment, the direction of Galo announced that it reduced the value of tickets.

In a quiet game at Mineirão this Saturday (9), Atlético-MG beat Ceará by 3-1 and shot ahead of Brasileirão. With two goals from Hulk and one from Diego Costa, Galo beat Vozão by 3-1. Alvinegro now reaches 53 points.

At a press conference, Cuca was asked about the complaints of Renato Gaúcho, from Flamengo, who disapproved of matches during the World Cup qualifiers, claiming that the Rio club is the most damaged in the Brazilian Championship

The coach from Alvinegro, Cuca, made a brief analysis of the numbers for the club to win the long-awaited title. With 14 rounds to go, Galo would have to win between seven and eight matches.