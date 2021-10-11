Cuiabá x São Paulo: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

Cuiabá and São Paulo close the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship this Monday. The match will be at 20h (Brasilia time), at Arena Pantanal. The match will have an audience and will have 50% of the stadium’s capacity – around 20 thousand tickets have been made available. O ge follow everything in Real Time, with exclusive videos.

Dourado started the round in 12th position, with 30 points. The Tricolor two positions below with 29 points. The proximity of points and position on the table make the game a decision for both teams.

Cuiabá is experiencing a downturn in Brasileirão. The team has not won for four games and has a record that leaves a lot to be desired acting as home team – 36% of the points played. Dourado’s last victory in the competition was in the 20th round against Juventude – 2-1.

São Paulo arrives for the confrontation more relieved. After turbulent days, Hernán Crespo’s work gained momentum after the team’s good performance in the 1-1 draw against Santos last Thursday. At the same time, the team is experiencing the tension of being close to the relegation zone: there are 29 points, just three above Bahia.

📺 Transmission: Cuiabá x São Paulo will be shown live by Sportv (except for MT) and Premiere (for all of Brazil), with narration by Odinei Ribeiro and comments by Ricardinho and Sérgio Xavier. The report is by André Cavalcante.

Cuiabá – coach: Jorginho

Cuiabá counts on the return of defender Paulão, who was suspended in the last round. He takes the job and can partner with Marllon or Alan Empereur. In midfield, Camilo and Rafael Gava compete for a spot. More open, Max must be kept on the attack. The player was taken advantage of in the position in the last match, scored a goal and was praised by coach Jorginho.

Probable Cuiabá: Walter; João Lucas, Marllon (Alan Empereur), Paulão and Uendel; Auremir, Pepê and Camilo (Rafael Gava); Max, Clayson and Jenison.

Who is out: Everton Sena (knee injury).

Everton Sena (knee injury). Hanging: Marllon, Osman, Paulão, Clayson Jonathan Cafu and João Lucas.

São Paulo – technician: Hernán Crespo

Hernán Crespo’s team should have the same base as the tie against Santos, with Calleri, Luciano and Rigoni together in the most offensive sector. The coach again left out Orejuela and must have Igor Gomes improvised on the right wing. Gabriel Sara is a candidate to reappear in the starting lineup and reinforce the midfield sector.

Probable São Paulo: James Volpi; Igor Gomes, Miranda, Léo and Welington; Luan and Rodrigo Nestor; Rigoni, Luciano and Marquinhos (Gabriel Sara); caller

Who is out: Arboleda (Ecuador selection); William and Igor Vinicius (injured)

Arboleda (Ecuador selection); William and Igor Vinicius (injured) Hanging: Welington, Rodrigo Nestor, Luan, Gabriel Sara, Luciano, Rigoni and Miranda.

