David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens win Nobel Prize in Economics 2021 | Economy

David Card, Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens were awarded this Monday (11) with the Nobel Prize in Economics 2021.

The laureates provided new insights into the job market and showed the causes and effects that can be drawn from real-life situations. The methodologies created by researchers have been widely used by researchers working in the field.

According to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, “Economists revolutionized empirical research in the social sciences and significantly improved the research community’s ability to answer questions of great importance.”

David Card received the award for his empirical contributions to labor economics. Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens were awarded for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships.

Using natural experiments, David Card analyzed the effects of minimum wage, immigration and education on the labor market. In one example, David Card and late researcher Alan Krueger used a natural experiment to investigate how raising the minimum wage affects employment.

The researchers will receive a cash prize of 10 million SEK ($1.1 million) – half goes to David Card and the other half to Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens, because the prize is for the study.

David Card was born in 1956 in Guelph, Canada, and is a professor of economics at the University of California, USA.

Joshua D. Angrist was born in 1960 in Columbus, Ohio, USA, and is a professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, USA.

Guido W. Imbens was born in 1963 in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and is a professor of economics at Stanford University, USA.

Older winners and only two women

So far, only two women have been awarded the prize. In 2019, the award was awarded to a trio of researchers specializing in the fight against poverty, the Americans Abhijit Banerjee and Michael Kremer and the French-American Esther Duflo, second distinguished woman in the discipline and the youngest laureate in the history of this award, at the time with 46 years old.

The first woman to win the Nobel Prize in Economics was the American Ellinor Ostrom, in 2009.

Economics has been, until now, the Nobel where the profile of the future winner is the easiest to guess: a man with more than 55 years of American nationality.

Over the past 20 years, three-quarters of them fit this description. The average age of the winners is also over 65, the highest among the six awards.

The Economics Prize, officially called the “Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel”, was created in 1968 and first awarded in 1969.

The honor was not part of the original group of five prizes established by the will of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, creator of dynamite. The other Nobel Prizes (Medicine, Physics, Chemistry, Literature and Peace) were first awarded in 1901.

The Nobel Prize in Economics is the last one awarded this year. The Medicine, Physics, Chemistry, Literature and Peace awards were announced last week.

Although it is the most prestigious award for a researcher in economics, the award has not acquired the same status as the disciplines chosen by Alfred Nobel in his founding will (Medicine, Physics, Chemistry, Peace and Literature) – his detractors mock him as a ” fake Nobel” representing orthodox and liberal economists.

Latest Nobel Prize Winners in Economics

2020: Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson (USA), for his work on improving theory and inventing new auction formats.

2019: Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer (USA), for their work in combating poverty.

2018: William D. Nordhaus and Paul M. Romer (USA), for his studies on sustainable economics and long-term economic growth.

2017: Richard Thaler (United States), for his research on the consequences of psychological and social mechanisms on consumer and investor decisions.

2016: Oliver Hart (United Kingdom/United States) and Bengt Holmström (Finland), for his contributions to the theory of contracts.

2015: Angus Deaton (United Kingdom/United States) for his studies on “consumption, poverty and well-being”.

2014: Jean Tirole (France), for his “analysis of the power of the market and its regulation”.

2013: Eugene Fama, Lars Peter Hansen and Robert Shiller (United States), for his work on financial markets.

2012: Lloyd Shapley and Alvin Roth (United States), for his work on the best way to match supply and demand in a market, with applications in organ donations and education.

2011: Thomas Sargent and Christopher Sims (United States), for works that allow us to understand how unforeseen events or programmed policies influence macroeconomic indicators.

2010: Peter Diamond, Dale Mortensen (United States) and Christopher Pissarides (Cyprus/United Kingdom), a trio that improved the analysis of markets in which supply and demand find it difficult to couple, especially in the labor market.

2009: Ellinor Ostrom and Oliver Williamson (United States), for their separate works showing that the company and user associations are sometimes more effective than the market.

2008: Paul Krugman (United States), for his work on international trade.