David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens Win Nobel Prize in Economics 2021

US-based economists David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens were the winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Economics, reported the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Monday (11).

Card, (University of California), who won half of the award, was recognized for his contributions to the labor economy. He analyzed the effects of the minimum wage, immigration and education on the labor market.

Angrist (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and Imbens (Stanford), who together received the other half of the title, won the award for their contributions to the analysis of causal relationships.

The work that has been done has been widely adopted by researchers working with data.

“Economists have revolutionized empirical research in the social sciences and significantly improved the research community’s ability to answer questions of great importance,” highlights the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

According to the committee, economists “have demonstrated that many of society’s big questions can be answered”: “Their solution is to use natural experiments — situations that arise in real life that resemble random experiments.” These are situations where fortuitous events or policy changes result in groups of people being treated differently, in a case that resembles clinical trials in medicine.

Card analyzed the effects of the minimum wage, immigration and education on the labor market, using natural experiments. Economist and researcher Alan Krueger, who died in 2019, carried out an experiment to investigate how the rise in the minimum wage affects employment.

At a press conference after the nomination, Imbens said he was thrilled to share the award with his peers. “Economics is an interesting discipline because you can look at many questions from different angles. In different areas, economists are able to play an important role.”

Last year, Stanford University economists Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson received the award for their “improvements in auction theories and invention of new auction formats.”

Alfred Nobel’s Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel awards a cash prize of 10 million SEK (about US$1.14 million), a medal designed by Swedish sculptor Gunvor Svensson-Lundqvist and a diploma.

