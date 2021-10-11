DC Announces That Jon Kent, The New Superman, Is Bisexual

Another DC hero who is part of the LGBTQ+ community

In the comics, more and more characters are discovering themselves and declaring themselves as part of the LGBTQIA+ community. Now, it’s time for the Super man Jon Kent, that will assume bisexual in the magazine Superman: Son of Kal-El #5, which will be released in November this year.

The news was confirmed by IGN in an interview with the writer of the story, Tom Taylor. In the plot, Jon will start a relationship with the activist and hacker Jay Nakamura, friend of Super man who idolizes the hero’s mother, Lois Lane.

Check out the moment of kissing between the characters below:

The magazine Superman: Son of Kal-El shows Jon at the beginning of his heroic life, now 17 years old and being the Super man.

In an interview with IGN, the writer Tom Taylor said that when he was asked to write a new Superman magazine, he wanted to bring something different to the character:

“When I was asked if I wanted to write a new Superman with a first edition for the DC Universe, I knew replacing Clark with another straight white guy would be a missed opportunity. I always said that everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes. Today, Superman, the strongest hero on the planet, is coming out.”

The screenwriter also explained why the relationship with Jay will be so important to Jon:

“Due to the change in Jon’s age as he has spent time in the future, Jon doesn’t have friends in the present who are his age. He doesn’t have his cast. He has a best friend in the form of Damian, who is going to be very important on our show, but it was important to give Jon another close friend, someone who could support him. that’s why it was important to make Jay Nakamura formidable. Find balance in their relationship so they can be equal, rather than making Jay depend on Jon. That’s why we revealed Jay’s powers in issue #4, we found that he can’t get hurt. This means that, of everyone in Jon’s life, Jay is the only one he doesn’t need to protect. It means their relationship is built on equality and mutual support.”

Taylor also talked about working on Harlequin’s bisexuality in injustice and how it will be different to work on this aspect of Jon:

“[A Arlequina] is the first character I could write being openly bisexual. Even in our own universe of Injustice, we were able to tell stories and show relationships that weren’t happening elsewhere at the time. And I felt honored to have the chance to write Harlequin and Poisonous Hera’s wedding last year in Injustice: Year Zero. Relationships in Harley’s love life are always crazy. Still, the main lesson is to be as natural as possible, going with the characters’ actions, letting them get carried away by their emotions and letting them go. I hope to achieve the same thing with Jon and Jay, but it’s always difficult to keep the stoic exterior of a heroic character combined with strong feelings that won’t always be pain and anger. It’s a challenge that I accept well”.

Superman: Son of Kal-El #5 will be released on newsstands on November 9th. In Brazil there is no release forecast.

Learn more about the character below: