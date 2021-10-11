De Bruyne vents after another defeat: “It’s just Belgium, we don’t have so many top players” | league of nations

Belgium’s new defeat, this time to Italy , in the dispute for third place in the League of Nations, had midfielder Kevin de Bruyne activate the “sincere” mode when evaluating the difficulty of his team to reach a decision and try to crown the good generation with a title.

1 of 1 Kevin de Bruyne in action for Belgium in defeat to Italy — Photo: DIRK WAEM / AFP Kevin de Bruyne in action for Belgium in defeat to Italy — Photo: DIRK WAEM / AFP

– With all due respect, we are only Belgium. We have a new generation, but we miss many high-level players like Eden (Hazard) and Romelu (Lukaku) – said De Bruyne in an interview with RTL Sport, citing two of Belgium’s top players who have been released from the third game. place.

We need to be realistic with the team we have. Italy and France have 22 players at the top. We don’t have that many top players. — Kevin de Bruyne

The trendy “Belgian generation” has placed the team among the top in the world in recent years, reaching the semifinals of the World Cup in 2018, when they eliminated Brazil in the quarterfinals; then to the quarter-finals in the Euro Cup, eliminated by Italy, who would later win the title; and, in the League of Nations, a semi-final with a taste of disappointment, after opening 2-0 over France and take the turn in the second half.

The best results of the Belgian national team in history are still the European vice-championship in 1980 and the Olympic gold in Antwerp-1920. To take Belgium to “another level”, De Bruyne knows what he needs: