Deaths: At 116, she was the oldest in Brazil and the third in the world – 10/10/2021 – Daily life

Have you ever thought about reaching 116 years of age without ever taking a pill to control your blood pressure? Mrs. Francisca Celsa dos Santos arrived. And for 17 days it did not reach 117 springs.

The secret? Administrative assistant Fernanda Aliny Barroso Celsa, 41, said her grandmother was witty, ate well and had faith in God. Love was also part of the miracle recipe.

Francisca was sick once in her life, when she was just over 80 years old. Had stomach cancer. As he hated hospitals, he used his peculiar stubbornness and power over his family to avoid hospitalization. The treatment was done at home, according to Fernanda, with natural remedies — the famous bottle.

Born in Cascavel, in the metropolitan region of Fortaleza (CE), the centenary worked with handicraft most of her life.

For her granddaughter, she was always ahead of her time. As it was decided, at 47 years of age, she took the initiative to go to a notary office and register in the registry itself.

Francisca won two pandemics unscathed: Spanish flu and coronavirus. When he reached 80, he would annually tell everyone “I don’t pass this year”.

The Gerontology Research Group, founded in Los Angeles, USA, to identify supercentennials, recognized her as the oldest person in Brazil and the third in the world.

The day before she died, she was recognized as the oldest in Latin America by Guinness, a book of world records.

Lucidity accompanied Francisca until five years ago, but until the last day she taught to love family and neighbor.

Francisca died on October 5, aged 116, of pneumonia. On October 22, she would turn 117 years old.

Widowed, she leaves three daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a legacy of kindness.

