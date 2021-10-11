DF Culture Secretary laments Lauro Montana’s death: “So loved”

The Secretariat of Culture and Creative Economy (Secec) lamented, in a note released this Sunday (10/10), the death of DJ, producer and filmmaker Lauro Montana, at 42 years old. The artist died this Saturday (9/10), but the cause was not disclosed.

“Montana was known for his kindness, intelligence and sweetness. It was difficult, in fact, almost impossible, to leave a meeting with him, without being touched by his affection and humor”, says the publication.

The secretary of Culture and Creative Economy, Bartolomeu Rodrigues, offered solidarity to Lauro’s family and friends: “At this moment, I sympathize with the pain of the family and countless friends of this young artist, who is so loved. I saw, on social networks, that Brasília is crying for his departure. May your art continue to comfort us”.

The burial of Lauro Montana will be this Monday (11/10) at Campo da Esperança Cemetery, in Asa Sul. According to journalist Cynthia Pastor, Lauro’s sister, the wake takes place from 3 pm to 4 pm, while the funeral is scheduled for 4:30 pm. Burial will be reserved for friends and family only.

Well known in the underground scene, the 42-year-old DJ helped define the soundtrack of Brasília’s rock parties, as well as portraying the capital in films and series such as Dementia (Acts I, II and III) and Dementia II (Acts I, II and III). His work as an actor was recognized in important film selections, including the Gramado Festival.

“Lauro Montana will remain in the memory of those who followed his path of art and cultural resistance. And he will be immortalized by his participation in films in the city, such as the feature film ‘Licença Premio’, by Santiago Dellape”, concludes the note from Secec.