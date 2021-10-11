Diogo Nogueira plays with Paolla Oliveira’s ‘husband’ status

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira have been dating since the first half of 2021 (Photo: Reproduction)

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira started dating in May of this year and, in their first meeting, the samba dancer cooked for the suitor. He, who has ten years of career, spoke for the first time about the beginning of flirting, about the evolution of the relationship and was also amused when he said that he has seen people refer to his name, almost always linked to that of the actress.

— It is already clarified, independent (sic) from other people (…). It is true! (“Just like tin Jay Z, Beyoncé’s husband, joked the podcast presenter) is like this: “Paolla’s husband!” — joked the son of João Nogueira, in the podcast “Rap 77”, by Junior Coimbra, published last Sunday (10) on YouTube.

The artist, before commenting that they’ve been dating for five months, recalled how the two came together:

— It all started with Mari (Mariana Nogueira), her manager, and Mumuzinho, right? I was single and so was she. It’s been almost two years since I separated… Then Mumuzinho is a great brother, a great friend. Mari talked to him: “I needed something, a boyfriend for Paolla, blablabla…” Then he: “What do you think of Diogo Nogueira?” That was their subject. I was, like, the first.

Mumuzinho then made a video call with Diogo unexpectedly. João Nogueira’s son remembers:

— I was in Barra seeing a friend, seeing a part of a house he was renting… Then Mumuzinho calls me and I thought: “What does this bastard want with me at this time of the afternoon?” And I, with a friend at my side, thought: “I’ll get it”. He said, “Hey, my brother! I got it! Thank God!” And I said, “When I don’t see you, you crazy? I need to talk to you. It’s very serious. I need to introduce you to a friend, ‘Like this, like this,'” I said: “Oh my God, look… Who is it?” Then he said: “Paolla Oliveira!” And me: “Are you kidding me?” And he: “I’m serious!” Then I said: “Oh, stop!” How it passed to Mari and she kept talking… She (Paolla) didn’t even know. Then Mumuzinho picked up the phone and said: “Wait, I’m going to talk to her now.” Then he took the phone to Paolla: “Diogo Nogueira wants to talk to you”. Then I talked to her, obviously, and it was.

Previously planned to integrate friends, the dinner took place only with Paolla and Diogo. He counts:

— It was just (with) the two of us (laughs). We set up dinner, wine… I made you dinner. I’m a cook. I don’t say anything. But there’s a cookbook I made on the pandemic. These are recipes that I learned to make at home, seeing my mother (Ângela Nogueira). This book was nominated for an award in France (laughs). Nobody believes! The name is “Diogo in the kitchen” (…) I competed with artists from all over the world who knew how to cook. Obviously, I didn’t win (laughs) But our dinner was wine, delicious pasta… Hmm!

See Diogo Nogueira’s house, in Barra, West Zone of Rio: