Distribution of tampons in public schools vetoed by Bolsonaro has already been adopted by twelve states and DF

RIO AND BRASILIA – The ban on a tampon distribution program in public schools has put President Jair Bolsonaro against actions to help vulnerable women. While the federal government dropped the benefit for underprivileged students and other publics, most governors have already adopted it and others, after the controversy spread, plan to adopt similar programs in their states. In all, 12 states and the Federal District this year created policies aimed at distributing the personal hygiene item.

In schools alone, it is estimated that there are currently about 7.5 million girls who are already menstruating — of which about 4 million (38.1%) do not have access to basic hygiene items, including sanitary pads. The data are from a May study by the United Nations Population Fund.

In addition to the states that have already included the policy in their attributions, after the negative repercussions of Bolsonaro’s veto, governors Ronaldo Caiado (Goiás), Paulo Câmara (Pernambuco) and Wellington Dias (Piauí) announced similar programs. The implementation of these initiatives, however, is still a challenge: there are cases where legislation exists but has not been put into practice.

At the same time, there is political pressure on the Senate. On Friday, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), stated that the presidential veto is “very candidate to be overthrown”. In the face of criticism, the federal government has already said that it will “work to make the application of the measure feasible”, without explaining how this will be done.

NGOs come out ahead

In Bahia, the local government published on the last 2nd a notice of bidding for the purchase of 5.4 million sanitary pads, with an estimated expenditure of R$ 13.5 million, as part of the Menstrual Dignity program, created in August. In São Paulo, the state government announced that it had invested R$ 30 million in the Intimate Dignity initiative, instituted in June. In Amapá, with the Menstrual Dignity program, the government does not buy the items directly, but in September organized a campaign to collect 9,000 sanitary pads.

Bolsonaro’s veto—and the wave of criticism of him—motivated other rulers to act.

— It had not been alerted to the fact that the menstrual period of girls and teenagers in public schools, the vast majority of low-income families, was a determining factor for not going to classes, due to lack of tampons. If I’m fighting to reduce school evasion, nothing better than attacking the problem,” said Caiado, who is an ally of Bolsonaro, to GLOBO.

Political pressure reached Santa Catarina, where Governor Carlos Moisés is also preparing a decree, although the press office assures that the decision was taken before the issue became a national debate.

In Maranhão, the Department of Education had announced in May that it would distribute sanitary pads to around 150,000 students. More than four months later, the state government hurried and informed that the distribution of the items will begin “in the next few days”.

In Ceará, a bill — authored by the government itself — creating Attention to Intimate Menstrual Hygiene for Students was sanctioned in July. On Thursday, the secretary of Education of the state, Eliana Estrela, stated that the forecast is to start distribution this semester to around 115,000 women. But in many states, laws already enacted have not been enacted. This is the case, for example, in the Federal District, the first unit of the federation to have such legislation, approved in January. Alagoas, Amazonas, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Norte are in the same situation. In Acre, a project was approved, but it is still awaiting sanction or veto from the governor.

Like Bolsonaro, some governors vetoed bills of this nature, such as Renato Casagrande (Espírito Santo) and Mauro Mendes (Mato Grosso). In Paraíba, Governor João Azevêdo blocked an initiative, but then sanctioned the Executive’s own project.

On a day-to-day basis, NGOs have been fulfilling the role of the state. After beating drugs and leaving the streets, where she lived for 13 years, Vânia Rosa became part of a group that distributes intimate hygiene items to homeless women. She recalls that she could go up to six days without being able to clean herself and used to use pieces of cloth, newspaper or toilet paper, which almost always failed to stop the bleeding.

— Once I woke up very dirty and I took advantage of the fact that it was still dark to wash myself in a fountain. A guard appeared and took me out of there with violence — says the 58-year-old activist, who has been working since then so that access to the tampon is a right.

school precariousness

The study by the United Nations fund also reveals that 1.2 million girls and young people in the country do not have toilet paper available in educational institutions and approximately 321,000 do not have toilets in good condition. The states that have the most totally unattended youth are Acre, Maranhão, Roraima, Piauí and Mato Grosso do Sul.

