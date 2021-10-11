Doctor Jairo · How to keep your vagina happy and healthy? See 7 simple tips

Health and “happiness” of your private parts should be at the top of the priority list, as well as taking care of any other aspect of health.

find it out seven essential and simple tips that every woman can follow to have a healthier and “happy” vagina:

1. Be careful with waxing

The existence of the hairs is not by chance, they are there for a reason: friction reduction . At the time of sexual intercourse, the hairs provide a kind of padding and protection, preventing direct contact with the pubic area.

Furthermore, protect the vagina from the entry of microorganisms , such as bacteria, fungi and viruses. Thus, in intimate hair removal, whether total or partial, small lesions may appear in the shaved region and this, eventually, can cause infections, such as pus plaques and ingrown hairs, causing some discomfort.

For those who like, intimate waxing is welcome. But it is important to pay attention to care to avoid bigger problems. . At any sign of infection, itching or discharge, seek gynecological help.

2. Keep the PH balance

Vaginas rely on the help of good bacteria, known as lactobacilli, which do a sort of cleaning and ensure that the pH of the vaginal flora is balanced.

Therefore, using some products in this region can disturb the pH levels, making it more acidic and, consequently, increasing the risk of infections such as thrush. . It is best to opt for unscented products.

3. Choose the right panties

When it comes to pelvic health, some underwear is better than others. Panties that are too tight can end up contributing to a urinary tract infection, for example.

So whatever style you prefer, always choose cotton ones, a more breathable fabric, helping to keep moisture in the area under control.

Check out:

4. Hydration is also “down there”

Drinking the recommended daily amount of water is not always a simple task. However, this is also an important factor when it comes to intimate health. The more dehydrated a woman is, the drier the vagina area will be , which can cause infections, itching or burning.

5. Remember the pelvic floor

Pelvic floor weakness is often considered an “older women’s problem”. but it can affect anyone at any point in life.

By letting go of the pelvic floor, you may end up with bladder incontinence, prolapse, or a loss of sensation during sex. Exercises for this region should be part of your routine and perhaps seeking help from a pelvic physical therapist might be a good option.

6. Pee after sex

This is a golden rule. While there are many myths when it comes to sex, there is one piece of advice you should always heed: peeing after sex. According to experts, this helps to eliminate bacteria that are close to the urethra. , to prevent them from entering the urinary tract and, consequently, to avoid a urinary tract infection.

7. No gym clothes for a long time

The idea of ​​having a strong breakfast after a sweaty workout, for example, can be a great motivator, but wearing gym clothes for too long is not good for the vagina.

Clothes with sweat create a perfect place for breeding bad bacteria , especially if they are tight and made of latex or polyester. So, the ideal is to take a shower right after training and wear light clothes before continuing to carry out the other tasks of your day.

See too: