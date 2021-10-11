Embraer closes a deal to sell up to 100 planes to NetJets, Warren Buffett’s airline

SAO PAULO – Embraer announced this Monday (11) that it has signed a new contract with NetJets – an American airline controlled by Berkshire Hathaway, an investment company owned by renowned investor Warren Buffett – for the sale of up to 100 additional aircraft, totaling more $1.2 billion.

The agreement provides that NetJets will begin receiving the Phenom 300E model of the new order in the second quarter of 2023, for operation in the United States and Europe.

In a press release, the Brazilian manufacturer recalls that the first NetJets purchase agreement, signed in 2010, included 50 firm orders for the Phenom 300 executive jets, plus options for up to 75 additional aircraft.

“We are pleased to have signed this significant agreement with NetJets, a strategic partner that has been an important part of Embraer’s success for more than a decade,” says Embraer Executive Aviation President and CEO Michael Amalfitano in the note.

NetJets offers personalized travel services, including fractional aircraft ownership, jet card and leasing options, aircraft management, private jet charter, brokerage and acquisition services, and specialized security services. The company also has the largest and most diverse fleet of private jets in the world.

