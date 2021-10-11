Emergency assistance: CAIXA pays new lot on Monday, 11

THE Federal Savings Bank will release this Monday, October 11, another batch of emergency aid payments. According to the bank, a new release of the values ​​of the 6th installment of 2021 emergency aid happens today through withdrawals. Thus, those who received the money through deposit will be contemplated with the withdrawal of values.

According to information from CAIXA Econômica Federal, the benefit withdrawal schedule will be released according to the day of birth of each worker.

Today, Monday (11), the release will be made for informal workers registered in the aid via the website or CadÚnico and who are born in June.

Emergency assistance: 6th installment

See below the schedule of the 6th installment of emergency aid for the general public:

Birth month Pay day Withdrawals and Transfers January September 21st October 4th February September 22 october 5th March September 23th october 5th April September 24th October 6th May september 25th october 8th June september 26th October 11th July September 28th October 13 August September 29th October 14 September September 30th October 15th October October 1st october 18th November October 2nd October 19th December October 3rd October 19th

October has 12 confirmed emergency aid withdrawals



Nothing less than 12 withdrawals of the 6th installment of the 2021 emergency aid. Since October 4th, the bank has been releasing the benefit in kind to workers. In total, five withdrawals were released. Thus, there are seven releases left.

This Monday, October 11th, the release of cash withdrawals will be for those born in the month of June. The release will continue until October 19, when those born in November and December will be able to withdraw the benefit at the bank.

7th installment of emergency aid is very close

According to information from the Emergency Aid calendar, the 7th installment will officially start to be paid next october 18th. It will be on that day that Bolsa Família users will be able to get this money. At this first moment, we are specifically talking about those who have a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 1.

For the informal, the payments of the 7th installment should start on October 20th. On that day, the release of money will take place for those who were born in the month of January. This group includes people who have signed up for Emergency Aid through the official website or those who are part of Cadúnico but who are not on Bolsa Família.

According to official information, the Federal Government wants to make payments to all groups between the 18th and 31st of October. This means therefore that all people who are part of the program will receive the 7th installment money within this time frame.

Who can receive 2021 emergency aid

Before requesting the contestation process, the citizen must first check that it meets all the necessary criteria. According to the current format of the assistance program, then, it is necessary to:



Have a total family income of up to three minimum wages (R$ 3,300);

It will only be allowed the payment of one quota per family group;

Be over 18 years old;

Do not have any formal employment relationship;

Not having taxable income above BRL 28,559.70 or exempt income above BRL 40,000 and not owning assets worth more than BRL 300,000 at the end of 2019;

Medical residents, multiprofessionals, scholarship recipients, interns and the like are excluded;

Also excluded are people who received any type of social security, assistance or labor benefit or government income transfer in 2020, with the exception of Bolsa Família and salary bonuses.