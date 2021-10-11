Emergency assistance with extension until April 2022. This is what is being speculated at the moment, mainly because the Auxílio Brasil (a possible replacement for Bolsa Família) may not be launched by the Federal Government. The reason, according to government sources, the proposal that promises to make the new social program viable is having difficulties to be approved. According to behind-the-scenes information, the federal government has a way out: to extend emergency aid if the new Bolsa Família is not launched.

“Studies always exist. We are evaluating [a prorrogação do auxílio emergencial até abril de 2022], but there is no definition”, said a government assistant present in the process of the proposal.

the possible extension of emergency aid has been widely discussed in recent days, mainly because the federal government has been having difficulties in getting Brazil’s Aid approved. Lack of financial resources can compromise the implementation of the benefit. Thus, the team seeks to seek new sources through the PEC of precatório and the Income Tax Reform in the Federal Senate.

Furthermore, President Jair Bolsonaro is also inclined to extend emergency aid longer. Recently, the head of the federal executive indicated that the emergency aid can be extended. On the occasion, Bolsonaro highlighted the difficulties arising from the pandemic and, consequently, the worsening of the social situation, considering the loss of income and the increase in inflation.

Guedes also signals overtime

During this week, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, signaled that the benefit will be extended for a longer period. The statement was given at a ceremony at the Palácio do Planalto and the information is from Agência o Globo.

“Minister Tarcísio (from Freitas, from Infrastructure) is going to sell another 22 airports. Minister Rogério Marinho (of Regional Development) is going to complete the works. Minister João Roma will extend emergency aid. We are a team rowing through Brazil”, said Guedes.

“We have to work, yes, to serve those who have not yet returned to the job market. Brazil is big, Brazil is prosperous. We have a rich country and we can serve those most in need for a while longer and we ask God that this pandemic goes away soon and we can all get back to normal soon”, declared the president during his speech.

The initial idea of ​​Paulo Guedes, initially, was to carry out a reformulation of the Bolsa Família program. For this, the idea would be to proceed with the launch of Auxílio Brasil. Without the approval of reforms that would pay for the benefit, the extension of the 2021 emergency aid could become a reality.