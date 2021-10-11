Empire Summary (10/11): Commander takes on Silviano after being offended: ‘I’ll show you what a bronco northeaster is capable of.’

In this Monday’s chapter, 11, of Globo’s soap opera ‘Império’, Silviano (Othon Bastos) will be surprised by the Comendador (Alexandre Nero), who will fire him after years of working at the mansion. The decision comes after the man in black saw the possibility that the butler would be Fabrício Melgaço, responsible for having stolen his entire fortune.

After being warned by Zé of the resignation, Silviano will still find his former boss at the mansion. In the kitchen, the two end up crossing paths and soon after, Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) appears.

The Commander tells Silviano: “I insist on paying you all the legal rights… Leave your work permit, I want to sign your termination myself”.

Marta appears and begs Zé to change his mind and not fire Silviano: “Listen, Zé, Silviano works for me, you don’t have the right to fire one of my employees!” Zé answers: “You, Marta? How ‘yours’ if you never paid his salary? And much less can you pay now, since there’s nowhere to drop dead!”.

The dondoca says she can still sell her jewelry and her husband says: “The ones I gave her! Not the ones your ex-husband took from the safe there in Switzerland, and instead he just left a note for you… how was it written on it…”.

Soon, Silviano interrupts the two with a thunderous cry: “Go to shit! That’s what was written on the note I left for Marta in place of the jewels… And that’s where I’m sending you now… goat and Lord Escondidinho de Carne Seca: go to shit!”.

Zé even accuses Silviano of having stolen his money and the butler denies: “I don’t accept that you call me a thief… Never! It’s a serious offense, even more coming from a crook. A bandit who committed all kinds of reprehensible acts to Go up in life… Or do you think I don’t know? I know you appropriated what wasn’t yours! Laundered money, smuggled it, stole, killed… Even the body, when necessary, sold it! And made a lot of money. So much so that he bought the title of government commander. He thinks he is the king of the world, the man who rains diamonds on the earth.”

Then, Marta intervenes in the discussion and asks Silviano to stop talking. The problem is that Zé Alfredo goes up to the butler with a knife: “I’m going to show him what a brutish northeastern man is capable of… I’m going to tear off your skin from a fine and civilized man… along with your skin!”

The Commander’s children, Clara (Andréia Horta), Du (Josie Pessoa), Lucas (Daniel Rocha), along with Vicente (Rafael Cardoso), will be watching the scene and preventing a tragedy from happening in the kitchen.

Marta begs Silviano to leave and he obeys his ex-wife’s request: “Now I’m going to pack my things. Or rather, my junk, as he says,” says the butler.