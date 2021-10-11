Erasmus exposes an intimate relationship with Erika Schneider

On the afternoon of this Sunday, October 10th, Erasmus Viana, in conversation with lary bottino and Victor Pecoraro, came back to talk about Erika Schneider, a person eliminated last week and with whom he had an affair outside the game and exchanged barbs within confinement.

Without mincing words, the pawn exposed the intimate relationship with the dancer and again classified it as superficial: “The break with me with her was just carnal. Like, I stayed with her like two, three times, the second time I stayed with her I already noticed. I said: ‘Dude, she’s a cat, she has fo**** sex, there was a f*** energy.’ But I had already noticed that she was very superficial.”

Veja+: Rico promises to ‘pimp’ the production of ‘A Fazenda 13’

Continuing, the fitness influencer said his answer was always the same when friends asked about him and Erika:

The girl is a cat, sex f***. But, it is limited. The content won’t go, you’ll exchange an idea and it won’t, it’s superficial, it’s shallow.

“I’m a guy who, f***, for me, old man, thank God, woman, sex, that sort of thing, there always is. I was creating a hope that something else could happen with her. But the second time we stayed, I already said this: ‘Gee, forget it, it won’t work for me.’”

Later, Erasmo confirmed what Erika said in “Live do Eliminated”, about having returned with her ex after the end of the affair with the ex of Gabriela Pugliesi.

“Oh out of nowhere, she came back with an ex of hers, she didn’t let me know any more, she didn’t answer me, she disappeared. Then I said ‘ah, okay, cool’. Then a brother of mine, who trains at the same gym as him, told me that he saw her with her ex, that he saw her directly with a guy. I even thought it was good to enjoy ‘my singleness’ and such, I didn’t say anymore.”

See+: Erika Schneider and Fernanda Medrado meet and exchange confidences

However, according to Viana, the ex-peoa got in touch with him again, but then they met again on the reality of Record TV.

“Out of nowhere she started liking my photos again, texting. I said: ‘Hm, something happened there’, then I said: ‘Wow, it’s gone, I saw that you disappeared, I sent you a message, you didn’t answer me’. Because she didn’t really answer me, she came back with the guy, she could have said ‘Wow, I’m back with my ex’, I was going to say ‘Angry, be happy’, but anyway, she didn’t answer me anymore and then came back. I was in Salvador and I said: ‘Why don’t you come spend a weekend with me?’ [para ‘A Fazenda’]”