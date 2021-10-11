Erasmus exposes main reason for ending with peoa

Erasmus Viana went back to talking about his relationship with Erika Schneider before the two got into The Farm 2021. During a conversation with Thiago, the influencer revealed that the romance came to an end after the blonde left to return with an ex-boyfriend:

Learn all about The Farm in the coverage of RD1

“We met, the first time, then it happened only once. We were talking, in a little while she left, came back with the guy, her ex-husband, ex-boyfriend, I don’t know. He stopped answering me, ignored me. I said: ‘Man, treating the girl, as I treat women, like that, normal, but treating her like a queen.’

“In a little while the girl disappears, she ignored it (…) I said: ‘Okay, I’m glad she’s with the guy, she’s back, she’ll be happy.’ I didn’t look any further, never again, go there, be happy. After a while, out of nowhere, he started enjoying my photos again. I sent a message, said: ‘What’s up, okay?’. She: ‘Hey, how are you?’ [Respondi]: ‘Wow, you disappeared, I sent a message, you didn’t answer me’. [Ela]: ‘Oh, I didn’t know how to tell you, I couldn’t’“, continued.

The singer pointed out that the involvement between the two, then, was a positive thing, as they became involved again afterwards. The model from Bahia confirmed and claimed to have supported Erika to enter the reality show, revealing that he was the one who decreed that the two should not have a relationship on the program:

“I also had the maturity to tell her the following, in confinement: ‘It was cool what happened to us, but I think it’s better for us not to get involved in anything there, each one making their own game’. Is it over there [respondeu]: ‘Ah, me too, I was wanting to tell you this, but I don’t know how to say it. I find it difficult to speak’. […] It was all right”.

It is worth remembering that Erasmo, after joining the Record attraction, continued talking about his ex and now he has the help of Gui Araújo to make a serious accusation. In a conversation on the sofa, which also had the presence of MC Gui (who already had a fight with the girl), Erasmo stated that he has been watching the blonde: “When you get along you see exactly how [a pessoa] It’s. I had not lived togetherO”.

Gui Araújo even spoke highly of Erika, but he also took a stab at the former farmer, denouncing a supposed collective dissatisfaction: “Worse, she’s a super nice girl, but this style of situation bothers everyone”.

That’s when the Bahian model detonated the dancer: “I feel in her a complex of wanting to be famous at any cost”. The ex-participant of Vacations With the Ex agreed: “It’s very strong”.

“This I even see on Instagram, the way you position yourself, filter all the time, some very empty things, like that”, declared Erasmo Viana, disapproving of Erika Schneider’s stance on social networks. “And in personal life it’s totally different”, added Gui.

Gabi Pugliesi’s ex “unmasked” the competitor: “I met her on Instagram, I sent her direct [mensagem privada], that thing there. You know, then you see how the person is positioned on Instagram… But in coexistence, you see”. The former MTV ended the conversation: “She is very nice and friendly, but just turn on the camera and she transforms”.