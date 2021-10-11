ESL Apologizes to Snappi and ENCE for Disclosing Team Strategy During IEM Fall Europe 2021 | DRAFT5

THE ESL, organizer of the IEM Fall from Europe and other regions, which is serving as the last classification RMR for the Stockholm Major, apologized to the ence by disclosing a team communication against the G2 Sports last Friday (8).
“After the team’s tactical communication was broadcast to the public yesterday during the ENCE vs G2 match, we extend our sincere apologies to Marco“ Snappi ”Pfeiffer and the entire ENCE team this morning. The matter was dealt with this morning to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”, says the statement.
The case happened on the second map (Nuke) of the MD3 series between the teams, who were fighting for a place in the semifinal of the competition and ENCE’s chance to guarantee a place in the Worlds endorsed by Valve. The organizer, who usually publishes communications of celebrations or mid-round calls, ended up “leaking” ENCE’s start-of-round strategy.
The case drew attention on social media, with many fans criticizing the organizer. March “snappiENCE captain Pfeiffer also criticized the ESL, questioning how the company let this type of communication go live.
ENCE faces the astralis in the semifinal of IEM Fall NA and, if he wins the victory, he will face Ninjas in Pyjamas in the grand final of the last RMR.