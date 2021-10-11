Eternals will redefine the MCU, promises Kevin Feige in unpublished video

Next release of Marvel Studios, eternal will redefine the MCU, according to the head of the studio Kevin Feige. beside the producer Nate Moore and the actress Gemma Chan, Feige revealed new details of the epic in an unreleased behind-the-scenes video; check above.

Among the new information in the material, we highlight the fact that the film will show the very origin of the shared universe, as well as dealing with the consequences of Avengers: Endgame. It should also be noted the division that exists in the team between the most cerebral heroes and the physically strongest.

Created in 1976 in the comics, the Eternals are a race of superhumans genetically modified by the Celestial aliens during their visit to Earth. However, at the same time that they conceived this group, the genetic experiments of the Celestials also gave rise to the Deviant, a kind of corrupted face of their first creations.

The film’s cast features Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Harrington Kit, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan and Brian Tyree Henry. the debut of eternal is scheduled for November 5, 2021, in Brazil.

