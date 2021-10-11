Ethanol varies 10.35% and gasoline 4.6% in Belo Horizonte, after Petrobras rises – Economy

BH stations already pass on Petrobras’ increase and prices vary 4.6% for pumps (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA,Press)

Within a 10-kilometer radius of the center of Belo Horizonte, the increase in fuel prices has already been felt at the pumps, with a negative emphasis on ethanol, which in service stations that still charge old prices for re-scheduled fuels reaches a premium of 10.35%, while gasoline reaches a 4.6% increase. Stocks still guarantee cylinders of cooking gas (LPG) at old values ​​for those who buy them before replacement. These prices were verified this Saturday (10/09), the first day of the new 7.2% increase in fuel and LPG announced by Petrobras, on Friday (10/09).

Many people who refueled on the eve of the Nossa Senhora Aparecida holiday will have an unpleasant surprise when they need to fill up their car's tank to return from their trip. According to online collaborative tools and investigation of the report of the



State of Minas



, in a radius of 10 kilometers from the center of Belo Horizonte, regular gasoline is the fuel that varies the most, with a difference of R$0.50 per liter between stations, with regular ethanol following closely, with prices distancing at most from R$0.497 per liter.

The most expensive gas stations found are on Rodovia BR-356, near the Belvedere and Santa Lcia neighborhoods, in the Centro-Sul Region of Belo Horizonte, access to Nova Lima, Avenida Raja Gabglia and BH Shopping.

Two establishments compete closely for the most expensive prices per liter, and in one of them, a liter of ethanol costs R$6,798. On the other, 300 meters ahead, the price of ethanol rises to R$ 5,295.

The establishment with the most affordable prices found by the report of the



IN



it is located on Avenida Teresa Cristina, near the Cinquentenrio neighborhood, in the West Region of Belo Horizonte, where the prices worked were still those prior to the readjustment and show the weight that fuel will exert on drivers with the new values ​​practiced. In this establishment, ethanol still costs R$4.795 per liter (-10.35%) and gasoline costs R$6.298 (-4.6%).

Taxi driver Jose Alberto Prates de Oliveira seeks to stay more on time to save money (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA,Press)

The feeling of someone who works driving vehicles for transport or delivery is to work to pay for fuel consumption, as 68-year-old taxi driver Jose Alberto Prates de Oliveira says.

“When I make R$100, R$50 for gasoline. Each increase is more when we have to go to the pump. The way out has been to stay at the bus stop waiting for passengers. There is no way to circulate anymore and that’s why passengers have said that it seems like there are no more taxis on the street circulating,” he says.

The situation is so bad that it unites in solidarity sectors that have already competed for passengers. “I feel sorry for those who work only with applications (of passenger transport) and need to travel without anyone paying the fare until they find someone to transport. This one is even more bitter,” says the taxi driver.

Many companies are already laying off people to cut costs and workers themselves have to wake up earlier to catch buses and leave their cars in the garage to cut costs. the case of mineral water delivery person Afrnio Nonato Melo, aged 43.

Delivery of water containers Afrnio Nonato Melo says that costs have been cut (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA,Press)

“I have a 1.0 car to save money, but it’s not even like that, I started to travel to and from work by bus. They’ve even fired the delivery guys and we only fill up R$20 at a time, when we have orders, so we don’t have to keep The tank is unnecessarily full. If not, the profit goes away. We are also running with fewer cars to have less expenses, but this reflects on the delivery time”, he ponders.

The manager of a service station in the central region of Belo Horizonte, Daniel Aparecido Meira, says that the movement does not stop and that spending by customers remains the same, although with them receiving less volume of fuel. In its establishment, regular gasoline was BRL 6.28 and went to BRL 6.49 (%2b3.34%) and ethanol was BRL 4.89 and went to BRL 4.99 (2.04% ).

The filling station manager Daniel Aparecido Meira says he has no choice if he doesn’t pass on the costs (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA,Press)

“As I’m in the central area, the customer complains every day, but he ends up having to refuel to work. Unfortunately, we don’t have much to work with, as our margin is the same and when the price of the refinery and the fuel that arrives for us to sell goes up, we have to pass these costs on to the customer,” he said.

The manager, however, has no doubts that the portion collected by the state is what makes the price so absurd. “It’s taxes, for sure. We always have the same margin, we never change. The point is, the population’s purchasing power has dropped a lot, but taxes don’t reduce, they’re putting the same value on the pump, but a smaller volume is entering the tank”, he compares.

kitchen gas



In the case of cooking gas, the transfer of prices still lasts while stocks of cylinders of old prices persist, which can still generate a run on distributors.

For the investigation of the report of the



IN



, in the same 10-kilometer radius as the center of Belo Horizonte, the price variation of 13-kilogram medium cylinders is 10.8%, from R$ 92.50 to R$ 102.50 to buy at the store, being the more expensive in Bairro Hava, in the west region of Belo Horizonte, and the cheapest in Bairro Vista Alegre, same region.