Everton Felipe reveals fight against depression and gains support from fans – 10/10/2021

Sport striker since August, Everton Felipe went to social media to talk about his relationship with depression, a disease he has faced since last year, during his time at Atlético-GO.

The fact was revealed on social networks over the weekend, after the victory over Corinthians, and the attacker went to his Instagram profile to speak.

“Since the month of August 2020 I’ve been facing something that I don’t even know how to say, something I always thought was FRESH, because in my head, it was impossible for me to have depression”.

He says that he began to feel sadness and anguish, characteristic symptoms of the disease, when he was a São Paulo player, between 2018 and 2019:

“A 23-year-old boy, playing for São Paulo, one of the biggest clubs in the world, with a good salary, with a family that loves me and has always been on my side. Depression?! Impossible and a lot of hypocrisy of mine. It was like that. that I thought!”.

Also according to Everton, one of the factors that helped him in this treatment was returning to Sport. The striker was revealed by Leão and is from Pernambuco, where his family still lives today.

“I’m at Sport, at my house, doing what I love and where I love. This has helped me a lot. To all Sport fans, I want to say that everything will be fine, this is just a difficult phase that will pass, everything will pass “, said the player, reinforcing his commitment to the club:

“On the field, in training, in games, I will continue to give my best, as I have always done. Not performing as expected and being charged for it, is part of football and any other profession.”

On social networks, Everton Felipe’s outburst was well received and the player won the support of Sport fans, who today had already campaigned in favor of coach Gustavo Florentín.

Knowing now about Everton Felipe’s problem. He had a great phase in Sport (he may not be a star, but he played well) and then he fell a lot. Depression is no joke.

Juvenile, everything will be fine. Strength, faith and follow the right treatment.

feel embraced — white fatima (@mfatimabranco) October 10, 2021

I really root for Everton Felipe.

that you find in the @sportrecife the peace needed to re-establish emotionally and on the field! — Baltar (@rbaltarpe) October 10, 2021

If you are experiencing personal problems and are thinking about committing suicide, seek specialized help such as the CVV (Centre for the Valorization of Life) and the CAPS (Psychosocial Care Centers) in your city.

CVV works 24 hours a day (including holidays) by phone 188, and also answers via email, chat and in person. There are more than 120 service stations throughout Brazil.