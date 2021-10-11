Experts ask the scientific committee of Rio to condition the 2022 carnival on five Covid-19 indicators

RIO — An analysis prepared by researchers from Fiocruz and the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) provided a counterpoint to the position of the scientific committee to combat Covid-19 (CEEC) of the city of Rio, which authorized the preparations for the Carnival of Rio de Janeiro. next year based on the current epidemiological outlook. The document, sent to the Municipal Health Department (SMS) this Friday, proposes five criteria for the celebration, as stated by columnist Ancelmo Gois. Of these, two have not yet been reached and one is under discussion among experts.

The report was made by Roberto Medronho, professor of Epidemiology at UFRJ, and Hermano Castro, former director of Fiocruz’s National School of Public Health (Ensp/Fiocruz), at the request of the president of the Special Committee on Carnival of the Chamber of Councilors, Tarcísio Motta (PSOL), after the public hearing “Will there be Carnival in 2022?”, which took place on the 1st, with the participation of the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, representatives of blocks and samba schools and other cadres from the city hall.

Signed on the 8th, the document asks that the carnival, scheduled for January 27th to March 6th, 2022, only happens if the city’s epidemiological scenario is in specific conditions, considering five indicators. Are they:

Assistance in the municipal health network: The seven-day moving average for the daily number of assistance to cases of flu-like illness (GS) or severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG) must be less than 110. Waiting time and line for hospitalization in the city: The waiting line for a bed dedicated to the treatment of SARS should be up to three people per day, with a waiting time that should not exceed one hour. Percentage of positive diagnostic tests in the county: The proportion of positive tests (RT-PCR or antigens) during the last seven days should be less than 5%. Contagion rate in the city of Rio de Janeiro: The virus transmission quotient in the municipality (R), which measures the number of people that an infected person was able to infect, should be less than 1, with the ideal value being 0.5. Collective immunity: vaccination rates against Covid-19 in Brazil, in the state and in the municipality must be at least 80% for the complete vaccination schedule.

This Sunday morning, via Twitter, Paes commented on the minimum vaccination coverage proposed in the report. “In other words… It could already be done in November”, he said, referring to the indexes of Rio de Janeiro. The document, however, establishes a goal not only for the city, but for the entire country. Daniel Soranz believes that the mark of 80% of the total population with the complete vaccination schedule will be reached by all states by December. Currently, the proportion of total inhabitants of the municipality with the complete vaccination schedule is 58.3%.

“Those who don’t reach that level in November should get there the following month,” he projects.

Among the other conditions, which Paes did not mention, there is another that has not yet been met. According to the city hall panel, the mobile average of attendances in the public network for cases of SG and SRAG is at the mark of 317 daily notifications, higher than the maximum of 110 proposed by specialists who advise the Chamber’s Carnival Committee.

In addition, the virus transmission rate in the city may not have been below 1. For SMS, it is 0.7. For Medronho, who is also one of those responsible for the “Covidimeter” panel at UFRJ, it is at 1.14. The disagreement results from a methodological difference behind each quotient, an impasse that specialists will have to resolve with a consensus, predicts the professor at UFRJ.

— The secretariat’s OR (indicator #4 shown above) is not lower because of bad faith, but because of methodology. This is one thing we experts are going to have to figure out: which method to use. There are different ways to calculate R, taking into account different time frames and techniques. But what most compromises the calculation of this indicator, whatever the method, is the delay in updating the data. To discuss the realization of the carnival, Rio will need to have a more timely (faster) update — points out Medronho.

On the other hand, at least two of the criteria suggested by experts have already become reality, three months before the date set for the start of Carnival. The queue for a bed dedicated to SRAG in the municipality has been zero for approximately one month, and the average waiting time for a bed is now 51 minutes, below the one-hour limit proposed by the report. In addition, the proportion of positive results among the tests performed was 4% in the last epidemiological week, having been below the 5% limit since epidemiological week 39, which started on September 26th.

Goals met?

For Secretary Daniel Soranz, all the goals suggested by the researchers, except for vaccination coverage, have already been met. Regarding the number of SG and SRAG consultations in the public network, he initially considered that the report specifically referred to Covid-19 cases.

— It is unlikely to keep the average number of daily appointments below 110 when considering other causes of SRAG and SG, such as other types of viruses. It is possible that this happens when dealing only with cases of Covid – points out.

One of the authors of the document, Roberto Medronho, emphasizes, however, that the goal must encompass all possible causes of GS and SARS.

“We talk about total appointments for the following reason: confirmed Covid cases take a long time to enter the system. It is necessary to confirm in the laboratory, then someone needs to register that information in writing, and then the case takes an average of 15 days to be notified. We chose the total data, joining the flu syndrome and severe acute respiratory syndrome, because it is more appropriate (updated). Certainly some of them will not be Covid, but we know that cases of SG and SRAG are naturally not common in summer, only in winter. In winter this indicator would not really be suitable. But in summer, the probability of being Covid is high. It is obvious that, if there is an increase in cases for another less serious cause, such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), we can relativize – says Medronho.

Podcasts

To the point Round-6, K-pop and the South Korean culture industry fever



Lauro and Gabeira The social media blackout is the new aspect of modern warfare



Malu is ON Fabiano Contarato: To omit me would be to deny a voice to thousands of families



CBN Panorama Nobel Peace Prize Goes to Journalists for Freedom of Expression; MP-SP listens to Prevent patients





Process

In the letter sent to SMS, the president of the Special Committee on Carnival of the Chamber of Aldermen, Tarcísio Motta, asks the city’s scientific committee to consider Medronho e Castro’s report. Responsible for the agenda of the committee’s meetings, Daniel Soranz evaluates approaching the subject together with the other 12 scientists in the group, but considers that the topic has already been discussed on other occasions.

— We can put the report up for discussion, but the committee has already deliberated on it — says the municipal secretary of Health.

In its last meeting, on October 5th, the CEEC ratified the decision of the city hall to “keep the carioca end-of-year celebrations, as well as the big events of 2022”, according to the executive summary of the meeting. According to Tarcísio Motta’s office, the group of scientists is interested in discussing the proposal, whose next meeting is scheduled for the 25th. Ultimately, if SMS refuses to guide the document, Motta has the option of legalize the matter, but he has not yet signaled that he will.

On the 5th, the committee also asked SMS to ask the federal government for a determination to prevent unvaccinated tourists from entering the country during the holidays. The folder works with the National Council of Municipal Health Secretariats (Conasems) to send a formal request to the Ministry of Health later this week.

The proposal is also included in the analysis of experts from Fiocruz and UFRJ. They also ask that the “vaccine passport” remain in force in the city during Carnival — contrary to the signs already given by Mayor Eduardo Paes to suspend the measure in November — and be extended to all kinds of closed places, including bars , currently exempt from the requirement of proof of vaccination.

For the scientists who advise the Carnival Committee, the determination should also include hotels, hostels, inns and the like. They also request a guarantee of safe work in the sheds with a health safety project for their employees, including testing, mask distribution, physical distance and hand hygiene. In addition, they ask for the creation of a “Carnival Panel” to monitor the indicators by the population, to be created at least 100 days before the festivals and last for at least 30 days after them, “to inform the carnival associations and collectives about health security and the feasibility of the carnival and calculating the impact on the city after the event”.

Professor at the Institute of Social Medicine of the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj), Gulnar Azevedo approves the request of the committee’s experts.

— This is the only way to guarantee the safety of the Rio Carnival as it is, with a lot of crowding. When it comes to waiting time, I would be even more demanding. It’s the least we can ask, as a sanitarist, for the person to have quick treatment for a serious condition. As for the vaccine passport, it is important that it be maintained and expanded, as the carnival has a large flow of tourists and this can bring variants from abroad. Also for this reason it is necessary not only to carry out epidemiological surveillance, but also genomics – stresses the epidemiologist.

‘Ethical discussion’

In the report, Medronho and Castro also argue that, in addition to the indicators, the realization of the carnival in Rio must depend on an ethical discussion, with the participation of the population.

“Society must discuss what risk it wants to take with the event. This discussion goes far beyond the quantitative data offered by the indicators. It is essentially ethical,” they write. “The decision to carry out the carnival safely implies several benefits that extend not only to the economy, but also to the mental health of the population, which for several months remained confined. On the other hand, there is great uncertainty about the risks inherent to the event. Therefore, it is essential to have a frank discussion with the whole of society so that the risks and benefits of the decision to carry out the carnival are assumed by everyone”, they complete.

— With these indicators that we listed, we believe that the benefits brought by carnival will far outweigh the risks. People need to have fun, see friends again. With minimal risk of contagion, this will be very good for all of us mental health and for the economy, undeniably. But, if the indicators are different, the level of risk increases, and the ethical debate becomes even more important – opines Medronho.

“Carnival is considered the biggest popular festival in Brazil, it mobilizes millions of people, before, during and after the cultural and festive period. Every popular festival, such as carnival, results in constant agglomerations, impeding social distancing. We cannot forget that carnival in the city will bring regional, national and international tourists, which hinders stricter sanitary controls at borders, airports, municipal and intercity public transport”, the document also recalls.