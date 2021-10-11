Fabíola Gadelha displays pregnant belly and poses with Simone’s baby

Journalist Fabíola Gadelha delighted when she appeared with dancing with the two children of singer Simone

The journalist Fabiola Gadelha appeared in a moment beyond cute with the children of singer Simone, the duo with Simaria. Simone and Fabiola have been great friends for many years. And Fabiola, who is pregnant with her third son or daughter, appeared dancing with Simone’s children.

Fabiola Gadelha she appeared dancing with Simone’s baby, seven-month-old Zaya, in her arms and also with Simone’s eldest son, seven-year-old Henry. The journalist also showed off her two-month-old belly during the moment with her friend’s children.

And internet users were all praise for Fabíola pregnant with the two little ones. “See if I can handle so much cuteness?!” commented one netizen. And another netizen commented: “Oh how beautiful the three, or rather the four! A lot of love involved”.

Fabiola Gadelha and Simone have such a close friendship that the journalist told her husband, the dentist Bruno Amaral, that she was pregnant in the singer’s mansion. Upon revealing the happy news to her husband, the journalist said: “What I want to say…is…God always has the best for us and what is happening today is the response of those who deliver and trust. It’s one thing to talk, another thing to really put your faith into practice and I spent years telling God that I wasn’t going to choose that I was going to wait for God to send the person he would have set apart for me and he sent you. We are not the perfect family, we are not the perfect couple, we learn together, we help each other, and we are very happy and I did not imagine that we could be happier than we already are. But God confirmed that we can and we will be happier than we already are, I wanted to say to you and all my family and friends who are here, that our family will grow!”.

Tell us what you think!