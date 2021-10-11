Far Cry 6: PETA wants to ban cockfighting in game

Last Wednesday (6), Ubisoft finally released the long awaited Far Cry 6, but the reviews were not long in coming. The NGO PETA, dedicated to animal rights, created a petition to try to exclude one of the minigames available in the adventure: a virtual cockfight.

“Turning a bloody horrible sport like cockfighting into a Mortal Kombat-style video game is far from being a real innovation, as today’s society is strongly opposed to forcing animals to fight to the death,” says one communication from the organization.

PETA is trying to improve the lives of animals around the world and, therefore, always open debates to try to boycott companies that are not in favor of the animals’ welfare. In Brazil, cock fighting, and any other fight involving animals, have been considered a crime since 1961.

No digital cockfighting

The NGO believes that video games are an important part of digital media and offers several minigames to make people aware of the mistreatment of animals — if you want to play titles like Pokémon Black & Blue, Super Tofu Boy or Mario Kills Tanooki, just go to official site.

“Roosters used in fights have sharp spurs that tear through flesh and bone, causing agonizing and fatal wounds. PETA asks Ubisoft to replace the reprehensible mini-game with one that does not glorify cruelty,” added the NGO.

Another recent case of boycott of the organization was in relation to the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which allows users to collect insects and fish to be displayed in an in-game museum.

Far Cry 6 was released around the world on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S platforms. This time, Giancarlo Esposito, who starred in the series breaking bad and in other productions, he is one of the actors who lent his voice and face to the saga.