Farm 13: Erasmo Viana exposes relationship with Erika after her elimination: ‘Only carnal’

Even after being eliminated from ‘A Fazenda 13’ last Thursday (7), the name of Erika Schneider is still present in the mouths of some pedestrians. This Sunday (10), the former dancer of Faustão was the subject of conversation with some program participants. Among them Erasmo Viana, his old affair that decided to talk about his relationship with the ex-peoa after his elimination.

In a conversation with Lary Bottino, Victor Pecoraro and Dynho Alves, the model detonated the blonde and declared that she is superficial and limited: “The thing with me and her was just carnal. I stayed with her 2, 3 times. The second time I was with her, I said: “Dude, she’s a hottie, there was a fucked up sex, there was a bad energy”, but I had already noticed that she was very superficial. The mine is a cat, but it’s limited”, detonated the pawn.

And he continued talking about the dancer’s ‘content’: “The content won’t, you’ll exchange an idea, it won’t, it’s superficial, old, it’s shallow. I’m a guy who, f*ck, for me, old man, thank God, woman, sex, that sort of thing, there’s always.” Erasmo Viana continued saying that he was creating a hope that something more serious could happen between the two of them, but soon after he went back and reassessed.

Gabriela Pugliessi’s ex-husband also said that the ex-peoa decided to resume an old relationship and stopped communicating with him. Who also decided to add a voice to speak ill of the former participant of the rural reality show led by Adriane Galisteu, was the digital blogger Lary Bottino, giving his opinion on Schneider’s accusation of machismo towards some pawns.

Continues after advertising

The digital influencer detonated Erika Schneider in A Fazenda 13. The singer’s former friend Anitta was talking to some participants of the rural reality TV Record TV and gave her opinion, as a viewer, about Erika Chneider’s accusations of having suffered machismo from some men in the mansion of Itapecerica da Serra. It is worth noting that the influencer was the last to enter A Fazenda 13, replacing Medrado, who withdrew from the competition:

“I don’t know if she has any idea what women who suffer from sexism go through, you know? To say it. I don’t know if she has property to say that”, evaluated Bottino. “Zero ownership”, complemented Erasmo who still described the ex-peoa as limited: “Grossness, arrogance… It has nothing to do with machismo”, finished the digital influencer.

Erika Schneider, used the live she did last Saturday night (9), on her social networks to send a message directly to TV director Boninho. Recently, Ana Furtado’s husband, who is responsible for directing one of the main realities shows in the country, Big Brother Brasil, followed the ex-peoa on Instagram.

The blonde made a live broadcast alongside her former partner in reality, the singer Medrado, who withdrew from the competition in the second week of the exhibition. The two participants answered questions from fans and one of them wanted to know if Erika would participate in the next edition of Big Brother Brasil, which is scheduled to debut in the second half of 2022.

“Pairwould you partake of the bbb?”, He asked. “Yes, sweetie, I saw you following me, my dream is to return to the globe”, joked the blonde. It is worth noting that Erika Schneider was a dancer for “Domingão do Faustão” for 8 years and left the body of dancers on the extinct Sunday program on Rede Globo in early 2021. The dancer was auditioning for the veteran’s new program in Band before having been invited to participate in the rural reality show presented by Adriane Galisteu.