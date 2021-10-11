Farm 13: Rico calls Mc Gui a dumb player. Photo: Playback/PlayPlus

This Sunday afternoon (10), Rico called Mc Gui a donkey in front of him, when analyzing the game. The two maintained a conversation close to civilized while they had lunch, perhaps the first in the last few days – both have exchanged barbs and teasing since the formation of the third garden.

In the conversation, the two talked about the game and Rico didn’t miss the opportunity to provoke the funkeiro. “I think you’re a dumb player, you go a lot out of anger,” said the former On Vacation with the Ex. of the elimination of Erika Schneider.

So Rico ended up putting on a tight skirt. He tried to justify the elimination of his friend, saying that Dayane and Thiago are very strong in the game. So they took the dancer out. In addition, he highlighted that, in his analysis, if he faced any other player, the former dancer of Faustão would not leave the reality.

Read+: Gui Araújo and MC Gui talk about a contract for A Fazenda 13 and get their ear pulled

In a very simple move, but which could become a reason for a fight in Itapecerica da Serra, Gui asked if Erika would eliminate Aline in a field, for example. Quite frankly, Rico said yes. It only remains to tell this news to your gaming partner.

TROUBLED BREAKFAST

Lunchtime felt like a peace agreement between Bill and Rico. That’s because the Alagoas started to provoke the funkeiro early on. In vent with Gui Araújo and Dynho Alves, the artist stressed that he waits for the program to end so that the two can settle outside the studios.

Read+: Rico promises to confront production of The Farm 13 live

“I’ve been crying all day because of this stop. I reached my point of stress”, admitted the funkeiro in a conversation with Dynho Alves, Gui Araujo, James Piquilo and Sthefane Matos. “I was in the kitchen making my bread, then he said: ‘Good morning, Maria, go with the others’. Then I was quiet. She was laughing and then I sat down to bake my bread and he was like: ‘Go eat soon, eat soon, you don’t even have time, you have to work’, he said.

MG Bill he continued: “I was in the kitchen making my bread, then he said: ‘Good morning, Maria, go with the others’. Then I was quiet. She was laughing and then I sat down to bake my bread and he was like: ‘Go eat soon, eat soon, you don’t even have time, you have to work”.

Dynho added that Rico wouldn’t have the courage to say that to his face. “He doesn’t even look me in the face,” he explained.

Read+: Erika and Medrado meet outside A Fazenda 13