Farm 13: Rico compares himself to Juliette and asks Paraiba, involving Arcrebiano, who retaliates; watch

The discussions and exchange of provocations between Rico Melquiades and Bil Araújo are constant in “A Fazenda 13“. The morning of this Monday (11) was no different. Participants speculated about how the reunion of the two would be after the end of the reality, until the name of Juliette Freire, champion of “BBB21“, was mentioned.

“If we meet at events, turn your face away, because I’m not going to turn to you,” commented the Alagoas. The former No Limite, in turn, said he would ask security guards to keep Rico away from him. “I’ll have security too, beautiful. It’s not just you, I’m going to be famous too. I’ll be a Juliette when I get out of here”, returned the influencer, patting his “colleague’s” hand, in the sequence.

Bil, in turn, made it clear that he does not believe in favoritism from the current farmer by the public, as happened with the woman from Paraíba on the Globo program. “You’re a long way from being Juliette in life, son. It’s too far away”, nudged the ex-BBB. “I will be yes, I am Juliette. Juliette! Follow me, Juliette! Bil sucks, unfollow him. Stop following this man, you’ll get burned”, replied Melquiades, shouting.

Despite laughing at the comedian’s act, Arcrebiano didn’t stop with the needling. “That personality there like yours, she doesn’t even like dick”, he stated. The ex-On Vacation with the Ex, however, was unfazed and insisted that Juliette’s proximity to the model was not favorable: “You will lose 10 million followers”. “Underdog”, returned the capixaba, shrugging. “I’ll be friends with Juliette when I get out of here”, released Rico at last, excited. Watch the excerpt:

Rico asks Juliette to unfollow Bil: “He sucks” pic.twitter.com/LmdJb0XGH9 — Only Media (@MediasSo) October 11, 2021

This wasn’t the first time Juliette was the subject of conversation in “The 13th Farm”. Weeks ago, Bil also revealed, during a conversation with Victor Pecoraro, that he asked the woman from Paraíba for advice before entering the rural reality show. Want to know what were the tips of the queen of cactus? Then click here.