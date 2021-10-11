Fátima Bernardes trols followers with a photo of her daughter: ‘Did you like the new look?’

Fatima Bernardes played a joke on his followers. On Instagram, the presenter shared a photo showing a change in her locks and asked in the post caption: “So, did you like the new look?”.

In fact the photo was not of the journalist, but of Bia Bonemer, his daughter. Bernardes’ followers and fans echoed the post: “You are very similar”, said one user. “They are beautiful and very similar”, replied another.

Last week, Fátima Bernardes announced that she will be on sick leave to undergo a minor surgery on her shoulder and, at the “Encontro” last Friday (8), she announced that the program will be presented by Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares.

“For the next few weeks I will be out of the Gathering. I’m going to have an arthroscopy, which is minor surgery on the left shoulder. I tore a muscle tendon called the supraspinatus. The shoulder is a complicated joint, there was a total tear, so I will need to undergo a little surgery to be able to go back to swimming, dancing, because I am unable to do anything”, she explained.

See the publication by Fátima Bernardes:

