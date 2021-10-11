Fazenda 13: Record cuts a scene between Dayane and Aline in a bikini in the rain, and spectators criticize: “Why this boycott?”; watch!

by

Difficult days for fans of “Dayline”… On Saturday night (10), Dayane Mello and Aline Mineiro decided to take a shower in the rain and a swimming pool in “A Fazenda 13”. However, reality viewers complained that there were soon cuts in the duo’s live broadcast on the reality show – despite the nine cameras shown to the public.

While they were in the treehouse, Aline made the proposal to Day, Valentina Francavilla and Rico Melquiades. “Shall we take a shower in the rain?”, she said. The finalist for “Grande Fratello” was quick to accept the idea. “Let’s take a shower in the rain, jump in the pool”, agreed Mello. “Come on, let’s go, friend, renew our energies too”, reinforced the ex-panicat. But the friends weren’t that excited… “I’m not going, friend, no way”, returned the farmer of the week.

Shortly afterward, Day and Aline stripped off their clothes, put on a bikini, and ran toward the lawn to get wet in the rain. Both enjoyed the outdoors, enjoyed the look of nature, and even went to talk to the horse from the reality show. Take a look:

However, according to viewers, the cameras soon avoided showing both. According to UOL, nine public broadcasting points showed other environments while they enjoyed outdoors. It is not new that interactions between Dayane and Aline have been left out of reality, especially the kisses and caresses between them. No wonder, the rain episode also generated criticism among Internet users.

“There they go and do something and Record CUT IT ON THE TIME”, wrote Sérgio Santos. “It’s just a f*ck of a rain shower, why this boycott? Garbage issuer”, set off another spectator. “Day and Aline taking a rain shower and then going to the pool? Well, let’s go a few hours without seeing them”, recognized another fan of the program, already used to the cuts.

“We miss so many nice moments of the girls… Yesterday they spent hours in the pool, they even talked about kissing that possibly happened and we’ll never see why they don’t show on the PPV, which is paid, nor in the edition, now we’re missing more moments of them taking a shower Of rain. Difficult”, lamented a fan center. See the reactions below:

