Fazenda 13: Record cuts a scene between Dayane and Aline in a bikini in the rain, and spectators criticize: “Why this boycott?”; watch!

Difficult days for fans of “Dayline”… On Saturday night (10), Dayane Mello and Aline Mineiro decided to take a shower in the rain and a swimming pool in “A Fazenda 13”. However, reality viewers complained that there were soon cuts in the duo’s live broadcast on the reality show – despite the nine cameras shown to the public.

While they were in the treehouse, Aline made the proposal to Day, Valentina Francavilla and Rico Melquiades. “Shall we take a shower in the rain?”, she said. The finalist for “Grande Fratello” was quick to accept the idea. “Let’s take a shower in the rain, jump in the pool”, agreed Mello. “Come on, let’s go, friend, renew our energies too”, reinforced the ex-panicat. But the friends weren’t that excited… “I’m not going, friend, no way”, returned the farmer of the week.

Go take a shower in the rain 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/F89xDD4ukE — PPV DAYLINE 🍷🌹📽️ (@PPVdayline_) October 10, 2021

Shortly afterward, Day and Aline stripped off their clothes, put on a bikini, and ran toward the lawn to get wet in the rain. Both enjoyed the outdoors, enjoyed the look of nature, and even went to talk to the horse from the reality show. Take a look:

Out of nowhere, Aline calls the day to renew her energy in the rain in this cold weather and of course the crazy woman accepted hahahaha #dayline pic.twitter.com/xSbeIiXnxR — 🍷🍎 (@onlycommenting__) October 10, 2021

They Day and Aline taking the rain and went to see their puppy 🐎 ! 🤍❤ #dayline pic.twitter.com/Tyv4VcDp6R — ThamiresHilario 💫 (@thamireshilario) October 10, 2021

However, according to viewers, the cameras soon avoided showing both. According to UOL, nine public broadcasting points showed other environments while they enjoyed outdoors. It is not new that interactions between Dayane and Aline have been left out of reality, especially the kisses and caresses between them. No wonder, the rain episode also generated criticism among Internet users.

“… looking at you I ask that it never ends” pic.twitter.com/qCU89jcqYL — Vic 🍎 (@gomex_vic) October 9, 2021

“There they go and do something and Record CUT IT ON THE TIME”, wrote Sérgio Santos. “It’s just a f*ck of a rain shower, why this boycott? Garbage issuer”, set off another spectator. “Day and Aline taking a rain shower and then going to the pool? Well, let’s go a few hours without seeing them”, recognized another fan of the program, already used to the cuts.

“We miss so many nice moments of the girls… Yesterday they spent hours in the pool, they even talked about kissing that possibly happened and we’ll never see why they don’t show on the PPV, which is paid, nor in the edition, now we’re missing more moments of them taking a shower Of rain. Difficult”, lamented a fan center. See the reactions below:

There they go and do something and Record CUT IT ON THE TIME. #The farm pic.twitter.com/NGQVOsh2rN — Sérgio Santos (@ZAMENZA) October 10, 2021

It’s just a fucking rain shower, WHY THIS BOYCOTT? RUBBISH ISSUER #dayline — dhu-dayline 🍷🌹❤️🌈 (@dhully_viana) October 10, 2021

Day and Aline taking a shower and then going to the pool??? Well, let’s go a few hours without seeing them 🤡🤡🤡 — Náhˢᶜⱽ🎡 🍷🌹🔥 33% (@CarThurNetwork_) October 10, 2021

We miss so many cool moments from the girls… Yesterday they spent hours in the pool, they even talked about kissing that possibly happened and we’ll never see why they don’t show on ppv that it’s paid or in the edition, now we’re missing more moments of them taking a shower in the rain. Difficult — Central Dayline 🍎 (@centraldayline) October 10, 2021

aline: “let’s take a rain shower to renew our energies”

day: “let’s go! then we’ll jump in the pool” and the camera in the room 🤡 #The farm — đᵾđsᶜᵈʳ (@tuittaduds) October 10, 2021

Aline day are going to take a shower in the rain and jump in the pool… of course we won’t see anything, right — lia🍷 (@_daybds) October 10, 2021