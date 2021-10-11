Felipão and coach leave Grêmio after defeat by Santos – 10/11/2021

Grêmio announced at dawn this Monday the resignation of coach Felipão from the team’s command. In an official note published on its website, the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul said that the departure was in “common agreement” after a meeting held on Sunday night.

Coach’s departure was imminent. In a press conference after the defeat by Santos in Vila Belmiro, president Romildo Bolzan Júnior had not guaranteed the maintenance of Luiz Felipe Scolari in the position.

“We’ve just closed the circle in the locker room and each one made their own statement. It’s an atmosphere of disappointment, for all of us. No matter how journalistic it may be and how interesting it may be, this is not the time to talk about it (change in the technical committee). We don’t have to talk about it now. We’re hurting, hurt and sad. At these times you keep quiet, retire, and the next day you can see what you’re going to do,” said Romildo after the match.

Felipão took over Grêmio in July already in the relegation zone after Thiago Nunes’s resignation. He only spent three months in the job. In all, scolari led the team in this fourth passage through 21 matches. There were nine wins, three draws and nine defeats, with 47.6% of success. The team scored 22 goals and conceded 23 in the period.

Grêmio is experiencing a delicate moment in Brasileirão. Without a win for four matches, three of which are defeats, the team is the penultimate place in the championship, with 23 points. Tricolor is five points away from Santos, the first placed outside the sticking zone.

In addition, Scolari did not manage to take Grêmio very far in the cups he played. In Sudamericana the team was eliminated at home by LDU. In the Copa do Brasil, Grêmio players fell in the quarterfinals against Flamengo.

In the next match, on Wednesday against Fortaleza for the Brasileirão, Thiago Gomes will lead the team.

See the official Grêmio note

“Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense informs that, after a meeting this evening, they reached a common agreement with coach Luiz Felipe Scolari for the closure of the relationship. Felipão leaves Grêmio with assistants Carlos Pracidelli and Paulo Turra and physical trainer Anselmo Sbragia.

In this fourth spell at Tricolor, the twice-championed coach in America became the second coach with more games ahead of Grêmio, completing 385 games in the bunker. Last month, he perpetuated himself in Grêmio history by marking his name on the Calçada da Fama.

The Club appreciates the commitment and respect of the technician and his team with the institution during the work period. At the same time, Luiz Felipe registered his gratitude to Grêmio: “and I will continue to be a Grêmio member, as I have always been and always will be”.”