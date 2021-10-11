Fiat Pulse will come with a Turbo 200 Flex engine, the most powerful in Brazil

(Photo: Disclosure / Stellantis / Fiat)

O Fiat Pulse, which should be released in the second half of this month (scheduled for 10/19), according to Stellantis, will have “a heart that will beat faster and stronger than any other in its segment”. That’s because, the 200 Flex turbo engine debut together with Fiat’s long-awaited SUV. Know more!

Fiat Pulse and the Turbo 200 Flex engine

Thus, according to information revealed by Stellantis, the brand brings the Fiat Pulse as the first SUV developed and produced in the country or 200 Flex turbo engine, which delivers 30 hp of maximum power fueled with ethanol (125 hp with gasoline). Thus, the 1.0 turbo engine more potent of its category in Brazil.

It is noteworthy that the engine still achieves maximum torque of 20.4 kgfm at 1,750 rpm with both ethanol and gasoline.

All this is possible, according to Stellantis, to items such as, for example, the use of turbocharger with electronic wastegate and direct fuel injection. In addition, the exclusive MultiAir III system, which allows more flexible and efficient control of the inlet valves. It is worth knowing which technologies are the same as the award-winning Turbo 270 Flex engine, which equips the Nova Fiat Toro.

The new Turbo 200 Flex, which will equip the Fiat Pulse, starts the SUV from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds, thus, the shortest time compared to its main competitors.

The efficient performance of the new engine brings yet other attributes to its performance. Combined with the seven-speed CVT automatic transmission, the Turbo 200 Flex propeller also delivers the best consumption of fuel among its competitors with automatic transmission: 12 km/l in the city and 14.6 km/l on the road when filled with gasoline.

CVT automatic transmission

The CVT automatic transmission has three operating modes:

Automatic Mode: the set adjusts according to the driver’s driving mode, and combines performance without compromising efficiency and comfort.

the set adjusts according to the driver’s driving mode, and combines performance without compromising efficiency and comfort. Manual Mode: is aimed at those who like to be always in control and allows sequential changes through the gearshift lever or the butterflies behind the steering wheel.

is aimed at those who like to be always in control and allows sequential changes through the gearshift lever or the butterflies behind the steering wheel. Sport Mode: takes even more fun driving the Fiat Pulse. He acts in driving, stability control, mapping throttle and alters the response time and shifting, further leveraging the maximum power of the Turbo 200 Flex. Everything for a more sporty and dynamic playing.

follow the Garage 360 and stay on top of everything we already know about the Fiat Pulse and what is yet to be revealed!