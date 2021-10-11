Find out what Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira did with the registry | Fabia Oliveira



Cartório shared the click of Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira and generated a buzz – Reproduction Instagram

Cartório shared a click by Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira and generated a buzz Play Instagram

Published 10/11/2021 05:00

A publication of the official profile of the 15th Notary Office in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, left Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira’s fans crazy with the possibility that the couple got married last Friday. The post was a photo of the two dressed in white and, in the image, the actress still appeared holding an orchid.

Neither Paolla, nor Diogo, much less the notary’s office confirmed whether, in fact, it was a civil couple’s ceremony. The registry even rushed to delete the publication after the great repercussion of the photo. But this column, which has friends everywhere, found out with people close to the actress that it wasn’t this time. There was no marriage, no stable union or prenuptial agreement.

This was a bureaucratic bookkeeping service requested by Paolla, at her home, through the registry’s drive thru scheme. It turns out that her samba boyfriend was already there and ended up coming out in the photo. The fact that they were both wearing white was also pure coincidence, after all, it was a Friday, if I understand. Note that the actress was not even produced, she appears with a clean face in the photo, which is another indication that it was not a ceremony.

The publication of the registry, which was removed from the air, had the following caption: “Today we had the honor of attending the actress Paolla Oliveira, accompanied by her boyfriend, singer Diogo Nogueira. All assistance was commanded by our competent substitute notary Paulo Velozo. We are grateful for the confidence in our work”.

Paolla and Diogo Nogueira took over the relationship a few weeks ago. Since then, they have been very passionate about each other, in addition to handing out affectionate declarations and a shower of praise for each other. The actress has even been confirmed backstage at the samba dancer’s shows.