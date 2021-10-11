Find out why the Stones aren’t playing ‘Brown Sugar’, about slavery, at concerts – 10/11/2021 – Illustrated

The Rolling Stones stopped playing “Brown Sugar” at shows, leaving one of their biggest hits on the back burner amid the tide of political correctness that sweeps much of the West today.

The rebellious rock band has not included success over sex, drugs and slavery in the last four shows it has performed on its American tour, which kicked off in Saint Louis on September 26th. This marks Brown Sugar’s first prolonged absence from the band’s repertoire since it was released 52 years ago in 1969. (The band also skipped the song at a show at a private party held just before the tour began.)

A spokeswoman for the British rockers didn’t return an email asking for comment, and vocalist Mick Jagger, author of the lyrics and melody, hasn’t explained the song’s absence from any of the shows so far. The omission of “Brown Sugar” was also not mentioned in the press, with critics invariably focusing on the recent death of drummer Charlie Watts and the energy of Jagger. But fans of the band began to raise suspicions about the matter at the first show, and they’ve only gotten more anxious since then.

The Stones performed “Brown Sugar” 1,136 times, according to setlist.fm. The single most featured song is “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”, with 1,171 performances.

The lyric story begins with a slaver who whips a female slave he owns, progresses to a meeting between a Brit and the vigorous young slave who is her lover, and concludes with the narrator bragging about his own skills with a black woman.

The chorus includes the verse “Brown Sugar, how come you taste so good”, or brown sugar, why you taste so good, although Jagger sometimes substitutes “tasty” for “talented”. The reference to the act of whipping he stopped singing years ago.

In English, brown sugar also has a meaning beyond its allusion to its color—it’s slang for heroin.

“I would never write that song now,” Jagger told Rolling Stone magazine editor Jann Wenner in a 1995 interview.

Even so, the vocalist continued to sing the song in practically every show the band gave until 2019, when their last tour took place in Miami. But the murder of George Floyd, a young black American, by a police officer in May last year sparked a wave of protests and a severe re-examination of how blacks are treated today, particularly in the United States and the United Kingdom. Statues were toppled, and dated cultural references to blacks and the American Civil War were expunged. This was all in the wake of #MeToo, the movement against sexual harassment that erupted in 2017.

It’s hard not to find potentially problematic lyrics in many pop songs, especially those by the Rolling Stones. They still play “Midnight Rambler,” about a stalker who carries a knife, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” about menstruation, and “Start Me Up,” about post-mortem male ejaculation. Songs made by their R&B and blues heroes are also riddled with sexist innuendos, though these underpinnings of music culture have escaped the harsh revisionism of the 21st century so far.

“I worry that the current climate of censorship deprives the world of a lot of good music,” said Ethan Epstein, 35, who has attended more than 40 Rolling Stones concerts in eight countries. “That’s what sucks about the end of ‘Brown Sugar.’ It’s a great song.”

Epstein claims it is “absurd” to suggest that “Brown Sugar” glorifies slavery. According to him, the lyrics make a “brilliant analogy between slavery and drug addiction.”

The American researcher Martin Elliott, author of “The Rolling Stones Complete Recording Sessions”, says that the vocals integrate the rhythm of the music, and fans are not scrutinizing the lyrics of each song when they go to a concert by the band, especially if its first language is not English.

“As far as ‘Brown Sugar’ is concerned, the lyrics of the song should be used to educate. They cannot be purged and eradicated. We must not delete the story”, he says, by email.

Although the Stones are often involved in controversies, many of them are manufactured, and the lyrics to “Brown Sugar” have barely attracted attention in recent decades. Even when Jagger improvised a “Brown Sugar, Get on Your Knees” on a televised UK broadcast in 1971, no committed citizen seemed to mind. The only ones who took offense were the Chinese. Communist censors blacklisted “Brown Sugar” along with other songs the two times the Stones played there recently.

Band members are no strangers to self-censorship. They turned their hit “Let’s Spend the Night Together”, Let’s Spend the Night Together, into “Let’s Spend Some Time Together”, let’s spend time together, when they featured it on an American TV show in 1967. played the spicy 1978 “Some Girls”, Jagger dropped the stanza that says “black girls just wanna get fucked all night”, black girls just want to get laid all night long.

The absence of “Brown Sugar” in the repertoire exacerbated the aggressiveness of the Stones fanatics, still mourning Charlie Watts’ death and unsure of the band’s decision to continue without him. Some attacked the band and other fans on the internet.

The owner of a popular site about the Stones, iorr.org, was forced to ban all references to the drama because he was tired of spending hours a day removing posts with curses and threats.

He, a Norwegian grandpa Bjornulf Vik who says he has seen more than 500 concerts by the band since 1973, is unfazed by the controversy. “Personally, I don’t miss ‘Brown Sugar’ at all. I don’t even think about it.”