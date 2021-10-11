Fire Test guarantees Bil a two-weight vote in the field

Bil won this Sunday’s Trial of Fire on “The Farm” (RecordTV). The victory guarantees the pawn a vote of weight two in the formation of the next farm.

The trump corresponds to the power of the red flame and can be passed on to another pawn. The power of the yellow flame will only be revealed on the day of the garden.

Victor and Dynho, who were also in the dispute, are automatically in the bay of the week and pulled, Erasmo and Solange, respectively.

In the race, pedestrians were placed on a winding track to play a competition like bocce. Whoever scored three points first won.

The Farm 2021: The pedestrians who have already won the fire test in the reality show

1 / 3 1st winner: Bil Araújo A Fazenda 2021: Bil Araújo won the first fire test of the season Play/Playplus two / 3 2nd winner: Rico Melquiades A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades won the second test of fire in the reality show Play/Playplus 3 / 3 3rd winner: Mileide Mihaile The Farm 2021: Mileide gains Trial of Fire and grants the power of the red flame Play/PlayPlus